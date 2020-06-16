Showtime to Premiere James Comey Miniseries in November, Releases First Look at Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump

Click here to read the full article.

Showtime has announced that its miniseries on James Comey will air over two nights in late November.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The network has also released a first look at Jeff Daniels in character as the former FBI Director, and Brendan Gleeson in full Donald Trump mode.

More from Variety

Now titled “The Comey Rule” and based on Comey’s bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty,” the two-part, four-hour event series will take viewers on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance.

Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

Here’s a look at Daniels as Comey:

Jeff Daniels as James Comey in THE COMEY RULE. Photo Credit: Courtesy of CBS Television Studios/SHOWTIME.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, the miniseries also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

Story continues

The series was adapted for the screen and directed Billy Ray, with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin on board as executive producers. It was produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TV Studios.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.