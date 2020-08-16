Shows, suds, cider and a soaking: the Edinburgh fringe from my bathtub

The Edinburgh fringe is always a highlight of my year. Where else but in this melting pot of stress and cider will you see a comedian down a pint of red wine, strip naked, then tape a bread knife to their face – or experience a 12-hour, live-art show that starts with a nude woman covered in snails?

With the fringe cancelled this year, I feel somewhat hollow, and not just because I’m usually out and about in the city reviewing it all. So, in glorious denial, I’m refusing to accept that it’s not happening, and instead will attempt to recreate the experience from home, away from the bustling crowds and dark venues full of sweaty strangers. I’m bingeing as many shows as I can, but it’s just me alone in my room. At least I’m starting off with the average-sized fringe audience.

How is this possible? Well, this year a number of venues (ZOO, Gilded Balloon, theSpace) have launched rolling online programmes, with a mixture of old recordings, new films and live performances. No queues and a front row seat guaranteed. Still, I miss getting to the wrong venue, then having to race up three hills and arrive late, sweaty and full of adrenaline. Doing laps up and down the stairs doesn’t quite have the same effect. Sadly, the place I miss the most is one I can’t go to virtually. Unable to spend my evenings in Summerhall’s glowing courtyard, I make a donation to save the venue instead.

View photos ‘Start drinking early’ … that’s the advice from Sh!t theatre, whose Letters to Windsor House is streaming throughout August. Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian More

After wading through a handful of shows I’d rather forget, I stumble on some gems. Coded Dreams, part of ZOO TV, is a beautiful short dance film that leaves you longing for intimate touch and open landscapes. Luke Evans and Jake Humphreys grapple with each other’s bodies as dreamlike editing flicks them between woods and water, physical space collapsing in on itself.

I rally my pub quiz team and we all watch Plymouth Point via Zoom. By the end of it, we're screeching

Underground, an eco-fable told through shadow puppetry, is part of theSpace’s programme. A delicate depiction of the rewilding of Earth, it’s written and directed by Amy Wakeman and Patricia Lain, who would have been making their fringe debut this year. In the very funny Zeroko, by Masashi Kadoya and Keisuke Hamaguchi, a writer’s hands keep running away from his body. Part of EdFringe Japan’s offering, it’s a wonderfully silly duet. Another not to miss is Hope Dickson Leach’s shimmering film Ghost Light, part of the Edinburgh international festival. It’s a treasure of a piece that celebrates stories old, new, and as yet untold.

Several companies have made audio pieces designed to be listened to at home. Less a play and more playful ASMR, Play in Your Bathtub is incredibly soothing, with plinky piano and a mixture of whispered and soft-spoken speech. Another audio piece, Darkfield Radio, is an episodic binaural show made by the team behind Seance and Flights. Voiced by Christopher Brett Bailey, it’s an intriguing, creepy start to a supernatural story.

When I start to get lonely, I rally my pub quiz team. They join me on Zoom for Swamp Motel’s brilliant Plymouth Point, a virtual escape room that ramps up the tension so effectively that we’re all screeching by the end. Completely exhilarating, and a serious challenge. Reminded of how much watching with other people adds to the experience of a show, I ask my parents if they’ll stay up late drinking with me and seeing what strange cabaret we can find online. Instead, they watch old episodes of Line of Duty and go to bed before dark.

With my brain dizzy from non-stop screens, I ask for help from some fringe veterans. Aside from shows, how do you recreate the experience of the festival? “I would rig up a watering can from the ceiling,” comedian Jack Rooke advises, “and then every time I came into my bedroom it would rain on me a little bit, so I’m just perpetually damp.” This is a recurring theme. “Be really, really wet and cold,” orders Rebecca Biscuit, who, with Louise Mothersole, makes up Sh!t Theatre. “Then turn your heating up really high and shut all of the windows and open the oven door.”

Story continues