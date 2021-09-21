'Shows Impunity': Owaisi After Hindu Sena Men Allegedly Vandalise His Home

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 21 September, detained five members of the right-wing organisation Hindu Sena for allegedly vandalising the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Owaisi's official residence in New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident. They are reported to be from the Mandoli area in East Delhi.

Owaisi was not at the residence when the attack took place.

The men are alleged to have assaulted Owaisi's aide Raju, who has been working with the family for over three decades.

"This is happening in the heart of Delhi, near high-profile places like the Election Commission, Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street Police Station. This shows the impunity with which these radicalised people are operating," Owaisi said, speaking to The Quint.

"These forces have been emboldened by the government," he added.

He also said that the same Ashoka Road residence had been targeted on an earlier occasion in 2015.

