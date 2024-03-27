'Shows how far Albion have come'

Simon Adingra

In the latest Albion Unlimited podcast, BBC Radio Sussex commentator Johnny Cantor and former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall discussed the international break and how it has benefitted Albion's players.

Cantor: "They can draw on things from different coaches and players and going on international duty makes them more rounded as well.

"They have to develop their game, be flexible and adaptable and ultimately, become a better player. It's got to be a good thing gaining more experience of playing top-level games.

"Look at Simon Adingra [who now has 10 appearances for Ivory Coast]. Having won the Africa Cup of Nations has taken him to a different level.

"He was getting there anyway with a long run in the team showing the manager really trusted him. He got his opportunity with his country, went to a big tournament, was named young player of the competition and actually won it as well.

Aspinall: "It shows just how far Brighton have come."

