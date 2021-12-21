Shows coming to Kansas City area: Tech N9ne, Tab Benoit, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Just announced

Desert Dwellers and Marvel Years, Jan. 7, Uptown. $30

Houndmouth, Jan. 29, The Truman. $20-$40

Tech N9ne with Joey Cool and Jehry Robinson, Jan. 29, Granada. $31

Coheed and Cambria, March 8, Uptown. $32.50-$55

Tab Benoit, March 11, Knuckleheads. $35

Between the Buried and Me with Car Bomb, March 12, The Truman. $25-$50

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, April 7, Uptown. $35-$99

Tab Benoit has been booked to play March 11 at Knuckleheads.

New York rock band Coheed and Cambria will perform March 8 at the Uptown.

Blues rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band will appear April 7 at the Uptown.

Also on sale

December

Jeff Dunham, Dec. 28, T-Mobile Center. $50.50

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 29, T-Mobile Center. $46.50-$96.50

Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100

KC Groove Therapy, The Instamatics, The Outtakes and Levee Town, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $50

January

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Lucinda Williams, Jan. 15, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Randy Rainbow, Jan. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$175

Sebastian Maniscalco, Jan. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$122.75

Thursday with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast, Jan. 17, The Truman. $29.99-$55

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

Wolves in the Throne Room, Jan. 19, Granada. $21

Subdocta, Jan. 20, Encore. $20-$25

Kacey Musgraves with King Princess and Muna, Jan. 21, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-145.50

Nate Bargatze, Jan. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$79.75

Ryan Hurd with Morgan Wade, Jan. 21, The Truman. $22-$40

Andrew Santino, Jan. 22, Uptown. $35-$177

Kayzo with Phase One and Calcium, Jan. 22, The Truman. $18-$40

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour,” Jan. 22, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $34.50-$215

Diana Krall, Jan. 23, Kauffman Center. $59-$179

Winterlude – The Eclipse Trio featuring poet Glenn North, Jan. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Nelly, Jan. 25, Uptown. $55-$125

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Falling in Reverse with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.59-$107

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Jim Jefferies, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$89.75

#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

The Texas Tenors, Jan. 29, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Villalobos Brothers and Las Cafeteras, Jan. 30, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

February

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 2, Madrid. $20-$45

Wale, Feb. 2, Uptown. $30-$40

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Feb. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $48-$79

Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 3, Granada. $22

Augustana, Feb. 4, Granada. $22

Bridge & Wolak, Feb. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Glactic, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $28-$38.50

Hembree with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Dreamgirl, Feb. 4, The Truman. $15-$20

Hippie Sabotage, Feb. 4, Uptown. $35

Free Fallin’, Feb. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

The Wombats, Feb. 5, The Truman. $25-$50

“Dancing with the Stars,” Feb. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

Jamestown Revival with Robert Ellis, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Marcus King, Feb. 8, Uptown. $35-$59

Set It Off, Feb. 8, Granada. $25

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

The Black Angels, Feb. 9, Bottleneck. $26

Dark Tranquillity with Kataklysm and Nailed to Obscurity, Feb. 9, Granada. $25

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Everything Is Terrible! Feb. 10, RecordBar. $15

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Feb. 10, Kauffman Center. $55.85-$436.95

Kyle with Col3trane and Leven Kali, Feb. 11, Granada. $29

Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95

Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB and Colton Dixon, Feb. 11, T-Mobile Center. $10

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Kolby Cooper, Feb. 12, Uptown. $22

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60

Knuckle Puck with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar and Anxious, Feb. 13, Granada. $21

The Backseat Lovers, Feb. 14, The Truman. $25-$50

Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50

Hot Tuna, Feb. 15, Knuckleheads. $35

The Kid Laroi, Feb. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50

Patrick Droney, Feb. 16, RecordBar. $18

Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH, Feb. 18, Uptown. $29.50

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Mark and Maggie O’Connor, Feb. 18, Folly. $15-$50

Bruce Dickinson, Feb. 19, Uptown. $34.50-$64.50

Lucy Dacus, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $25-$32

Prof, Feb. 19, RecordBar. $20-$25

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$99.50

Whitney Cummings, Feb. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Beach House, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

Cheat Codes with Haywyre and Win and Woo, Feb. 23, Granada. $20-$26

Ghost with Volbeat and Twin Temple, Feb. 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $43.50-$103.50

Crash Test Dummies, Feb. 24, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Chris Tomlin with Hillsong United, Feb. 25, T-Mobile Center. $20-$129.75

Lane 8, Feb. 25, The Truman. $29.50-$55

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 25, Uptown. $25-$39

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators with Plush, Feb. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$99.50

Joan, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $20-$23

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

Winterlude – Clint Ashlock and Charles Williams Quartet, Feb. 27, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

March

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

The Wonder Years with Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel and Save Face, March 1, Granada. $27.50

Lil Tecca, March 3, Uptown. $35-$50

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, March 3, Bottleneck. $25

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

KC Blues Festival, March 4, Music Hall. $61-$$127

The Staves, March 4, RecordBar. $25

Trevor Wallace, March 4, The Truman. $29-$45

Allison Moorer, March 5, Folly. $15-$50

Claire Rosinkranz, March 5, RecordBar. $22

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Keith Harkin, March 5, Knuckleheads. $35-$75

Korn with Chevelle and Code Orange, March 5, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$105

Winterlude – Bessie, Billie and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz, March 6, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22

Parquet Courts, March 7, Liberty Hall. $25-$35

Joywave, March 8, The Truman. $25-$50

Eric Johnson, March 9, Madrid. $35-$55

The Cold Stares, March 11, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Flogging Molly with Russkaja and Vandoliers, March 11, The Truman. $39.50-$65

Los Temerarios, March 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$250

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Just the Two of Us,” March 12, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Tom Segura, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$99

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50

Tool with The Acid Helps, March 15, T-Mobile Center. $56.50-$147

Deafheaven, March 16, Granada. $22

Elle King, March 16, The Truman. $30-$60

Journey with Billy Idol, March 16, T-Mobile Center. $45-$125

Tones and I, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and Family, March 18, Kauffman Center. $29-$69

Steve Vai, March 18, Uptown. $47-$99

TobyMac, March 18-19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $24.75-$94.75

Madeon with Good Faith Forever, March 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

Toto, March 19, Uptown. $39-$99

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

“The Bachelor Live On Stage,” March 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$175

Circle Jerks with Negative Approach, March 21, Granada. $32.50

Joseph, March 21, Madrid. $25-$45

Letterkenny Live, March 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75

Dragonforce with Battle Beast and Seven Spires, March 22, Granada. $25

Hasan Minhaj, March 22, Music Hall. $44.50-$94.50

The Ten Tenors, March 22, Kauffman Center. $29-$69

Ashley McBryde, March 24, Uptown. $24.50-$98.50

Cole Swindell with Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, March 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $41.75-$61.75

Disney On Ice, “Mickey’s Search Party,” March 24-27, T-Mobile Center. $17-$95

Iya Terra, March 24, RecordBar. $20

Trixie and Katya, March 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $41.75-$147.50

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Killer Queen, March 26, Ameristar. $30-$45

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

Big Daddy Weave, March 27, Open Door Baptist Church. $19.95-$75

Mnozil Brass, March 27, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats with King Buffalo, March 27, The Truman. $25-$50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

Hippo Campus, March 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26-$28

KU Jazz Ensemble with special Camila Meza, March 29, Lied Center. $14-$25

Yola, March 29, Uptown. $27.50-$65

Leprous with The Ocean Collective, March 31, Granada. $20

Subtronics with Boogie T, Rusko and more, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$45

April

Jim Gaffigan, April 1, T-Mobile Center. $49-$109

Barns Courtney, April 2, RecordBar. $20-$25

Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75

The Darkness with The Dead Deads, April 2, The Truman. $28.50-$60

Gus Johnson, April 2, Folly. $39.50

New Morse Code, April 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

Ben Folds, April 6, Liberty Hall. $45-$99

Ministry with The Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$45

Alt J and Portugal. The Man, April 7, Cable Dahmer Arena. $53.50-$83.50

Lawrence, April 7, Granada. $20

Grandson with Royal & The Serpent, April 8, Granada. $22

Iliza Shlesinger, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

The Greeting Committee, April 9, Uptown. $25-$49.50

Penny and Sparrow with Lera Lynn, April 9, RecordBar. $22-$25

Shooting Star, April 9, Ameristar. $20-$35

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

Claudia Oshry, April 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69

Hayes Carll, April 10, Knuckleheads. $25

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Soccer Mommy with Peel Dream Magazine, April 10, Granada. $22

The English Beat, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Santana, April 12, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$129.50

Senses Fail and We Came As Romans, April 13, Granada. $26

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Greyson Chance, April 14, Bottleneck. $25-$65

Robyn Hitchcock, April 14, Knuckleheads. $25

Bob Moses with Amtrac, April 15, Granada. $26

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Snail Mail, April 16, Liberty Hall. $25-$35

Moonchild, April 19, RecordBar. $23.50-$85

Pinegrove, April 19, Granada. $22

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, April 22, The Truman. $30-$55

Joy Oladokun with Bre Kennedy, April 22, RecordBar. $17-$20

Parker McCollum, April 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.50-$49.50

Chelsea Handler, April 23-24, Uptown. $49.50-$199.50

Kathleen Madigan, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

Henry Rollins, April 24, Liberty Hall. $25-$39.50

Amos Lee, April 26, Uptown. Ticket prices$39.50-$59.50

Beast in Black with Seven Kingdoms and Striker, April 27, Granada. $25

The Queen’s Cartoonists, April 27, Kauffman Center. $19-$49

Lights, April 28, Madrid. $26

Sarah Harmer, April 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50.

Don McLean, April 29, Uptown. $45-$125

Girls Gotta Eat, April 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50.50-$87.50

Leon Bridges, April 30, Uptown. $59.50-$85

Morgan Wallen with Larry Fleet, April 30, T-Mobile Center. $62.75-$152.75

Scotty McCreery, April 30, Yardley Hall. $25-$155

May

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, May 5, Uptown. $65-$250

Asleep at the Wheel, May 6, Knuckleheads. $35

Beach Bunny with Wednesday and Ky Voss, May 6, Granada. $25

Air Supply, May 7, Ameristar. $57-$75

Bert Kreischer, May 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$109.75

Saba with Lute and Amindi, May 7, Granada. $25

Carseat Headrest, May 8, GrindersKC. $25-$50

OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50

Sherman Irby Duo, May 9, Lied Center. $19-$35

Jesse McCartney, May 11, The Truman. $30-$60

The Mavericks, May 12-14, Knuckleheads. $45

Flyover, May 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” May 14, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Turnstile with Citizen, Ekulu and Truth Cult, May 14, Granada. $27

New Kids on the Block with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, May 15, T-Mobile Center. $30.95-$175.95

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Eels, May 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Rupi Kaur, May 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$99

CrankGameplays Presents: I Have To Do This Show, May 19, Folly. $37.50

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

Nothing, nowhere with Poorstacy and more, May 19, Granada. $24

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178

Southern Culture on the Skids, May 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 22, Uptown. $25-$97

Jessie James Decker with Adam Doleac, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux, May 22, Yardley Hall. $20-$85

June-December 2022

AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Haim, June 4, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Wallows, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$52

Purity Ring, June 13, Granada. $26-$101

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 14, Starlight. $44.50-$134.50

Bon Iver, June 15, Starlight Theatre. $30.50-$100.50

Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 20, Starlight. $36-$300

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 25, Kauffman Center. $59.50-$79.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150

Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Little Feat, July 27, Uptown. $39-$264

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 14, Uptown. $45-$249

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Leanne Morgan, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.75-$49.75

Jack White, Aug. 29, Starlight. $45-$115

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 2, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Twenty One Pilots, Sept. 9, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$190

Pavement, Sept. 20, Uptown. $49.50-$125

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 24, The Truman. $28

Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50

Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress, Sept. 29, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$169.50

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

“The Price is Right” Live, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com