Shows coming to Kansas City area: Tech N9ne, Tab Benoit, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Just announced
Desert Dwellers and Marvel Years, Jan. 7, Uptown. $30
Houndmouth, Jan. 29, The Truman. $20-$40
Tech N9ne with Joey Cool and Jehry Robinson, Jan. 29, Granada. $31
Coheed and Cambria, March 8, Uptown. $32.50-$55
Tab Benoit, March 11, Knuckleheads. $35
Between the Buried and Me with Car Bomb, March 12, The Truman. $25-$50
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, April 7, Uptown. $35-$99
Also on sale
December
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 28, T-Mobile Center. $50.50
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 29, T-Mobile Center. $46.50-$96.50
Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100
KC Groove Therapy, The Instamatics, The Outtakes and Levee Town, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $50
January
Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145
Lucinda Williams, Jan. 15, Knuckleheads. $39.50
Randy Rainbow, Jan. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$175
Sebastian Maniscalco, Jan. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$122.75
Thursday with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast, Jan. 17, The Truman. $29.99-$55
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55
Wolves in the Throne Room, Jan. 19, Granada. $21
Subdocta, Jan. 20, Encore. $20-$25
Kacey Musgraves with King Princess and Muna, Jan. 21, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-145.50
Nate Bargatze, Jan. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$79.75
Ryan Hurd with Morgan Wade, Jan. 21, The Truman. $22-$40
Andrew Santino, Jan. 22, Uptown. $35-$177
Kayzo with Phase One and Calcium, Jan. 22, The Truman. $18-$40
The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105
“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour,” Jan. 22, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $34.50-$215
Diana Krall, Jan. 23, Kauffman Center. $59-$179
Winterlude – The Eclipse Trio featuring poet Glenn North, Jan. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50
Nelly, Jan. 25, Uptown. $55-$125
Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48
Falling in Reverse with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.59-$107
Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Jim Jefferies, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$89.75
#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90
Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92
The Texas Tenors, Jan. 29, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Villalobos Brothers and Las Cafeteras, Jan. 30, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
February
Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038
Magic City Hippies, Feb. 2, Madrid. $20-$45
Wale, Feb. 2, Uptown. $30-$40
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Feb. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $48-$79
Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 3, Granada. $22
Augustana, Feb. 4, Granada. $22
Bridge & Wolak, Feb. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Glactic, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $28-$38.50
Hembree with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Dreamgirl, Feb. 4, The Truman. $15-$20
Hippie Sabotage, Feb. 4, Uptown. $35
Free Fallin’, Feb. 5, Knuckleheads. $20
The Wombats, Feb. 5, The Truman. $25-$50
“Dancing with the Stars,” Feb. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Jamestown Revival with Robert Ellis, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Marcus King, Feb. 8, Uptown. $35-$59
Set It Off, Feb. 8, Granada. $25
The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104
The Black Angels, Feb. 9, Bottleneck. $26
Dark Tranquillity with Kataklysm and Nailed to Obscurity, Feb. 9, Granada. $25
Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227
Everything Is Terrible! Feb. 10, RecordBar. $15
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Feb. 10, Kauffman Center. $55.85-$436.95
Kyle with Col3trane and Leven Kali, Feb. 11, Granada. $29
Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95
Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB and Colton Dixon, Feb. 11, T-Mobile Center. $10
Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55
Kolby Cooper, Feb. 12, Uptown. $22
Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50
Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60
Knuckle Puck with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar and Anxious, Feb. 13, Granada. $21
The Backseat Lovers, Feb. 14, The Truman. $25-$50
Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50
Hot Tuna, Feb. 15, Knuckleheads. $35
The Kid Laroi, Feb. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50
Patrick Droney, Feb. 16, RecordBar. $18
Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28
Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH, Feb. 18, Uptown. $29.50
Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169
Mark and Maggie O’Connor, Feb. 18, Folly. $15-$50
Bruce Dickinson, Feb. 19, Uptown. $34.50-$64.50
Lucy Dacus, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $25-$32
Prof, Feb. 19, RecordBar. $20-$25
Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15
Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$99.50
Whitney Cummings, Feb. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45
Beach House, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50
Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225
Cheat Codes with Haywyre and Win and Woo, Feb. 23, Granada. $20-$26
Ghost with Volbeat and Twin Temple, Feb. 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $43.50-$103.50
Crash Test Dummies, Feb. 24, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50
David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140
Chris Tomlin with Hillsong United, Feb. 25, T-Mobile Center. $20-$129.75
Lane 8, Feb. 25, The Truman. $29.50-$55
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 25, Uptown. $25-$39
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators with Plush, Feb. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Joan, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $20-$23
Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.
Winterlude – Clint Ashlock and Charles Williams Quartet, Feb. 27, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
March
K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27
The Wonder Years with Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel and Save Face, March 1, Granada. $27.50
Lil Tecca, March 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, March 3, Bottleneck. $25
Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115
KC Blues Festival, March 4, Music Hall. $61-$$127
The Staves, March 4, RecordBar. $25
Trevor Wallace, March 4, The Truman. $29-$45
Allison Moorer, March 5, Folly. $15-$50
Claire Rosinkranz, March 5, RecordBar. $22
Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60
Keith Harkin, March 5, Knuckleheads. $35-$75
Korn with Chevelle and Code Orange, March 5, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$105
Winterlude – Bessie, Billie and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz, March 6, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22
Parquet Courts, March 7, Liberty Hall. $25-$35
Joywave, March 8, The Truman. $25-$50
Eric Johnson, March 9, Madrid. $35-$55
The Cold Stares, March 11, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Flogging Molly with Russkaja and Vandoliers, March 11, The Truman. $39.50-$65
Los Temerarios, March 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$250
War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Just the Two of Us,” March 12, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55
Tom Segura, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$99
Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50
Tool with The Acid Helps, March 15, T-Mobile Center. $56.50-$147
Deafheaven, March 16, Granada. $22
Elle King, March 16, The Truman. $30-$60
Journey with Billy Idol, March 16, T-Mobile Center. $45-$125
Tones and I, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45
Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95
Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62
Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and Family, March 18, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Steve Vai, March 18, Uptown. $47-$99
TobyMac, March 18-19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $24.75-$94.75
Madeon with Good Faith Forever, March 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33
Toto, March 19, Uptown. $39-$99
We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30
“The Bachelor Live On Stage,” March 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$175
Circle Jerks with Negative Approach, March 21, Granada. $32.50
Joseph, March 21, Madrid. $25-$45
Letterkenny Live, March 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Dragonforce with Battle Beast and Seven Spires, March 22, Granada. $25
Hasan Minhaj, March 22, Music Hall. $44.50-$94.50
The Ten Tenors, March 22, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Ashley McBryde, March 24, Uptown. $24.50-$98.50
Cole Swindell with Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, March 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $41.75-$61.75
Disney On Ice, “Mickey’s Search Party,” March 24-27, T-Mobile Center. $17-$95
Iya Terra, March 24, RecordBar. $20
Trixie and Katya, March 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $41.75-$147.50
Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28
Killer Queen, March 26, Ameristar. $30-$45
Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50
Big Daddy Weave, March 27, Open Door Baptist Church. $19.95-$75
Mnozil Brass, March 27, Yardley Hall. $14-$42
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats with King Buffalo, March 27, The Truman. $25-$50
The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30
Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50
Hippo Campus, March 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26-$28
KU Jazz Ensemble with special Camila Meza, March 29, Lied Center. $14-$25
Yola, March 29, Uptown. $27.50-$65
Leprous with The Ocean Collective, March 31, Granada. $20
Subtronics with Boogie T, Rusko and more, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$45
April
Jim Gaffigan, April 1, T-Mobile Center. $49-$109
Barns Courtney, April 2, RecordBar. $20-$25
Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75
The Darkness with The Dead Deads, April 2, The Truman. $28.50-$60
Gus Johnson, April 2, Folly. $39.50
New Morse Code, April 3, Lied Center. $16-$30
Ben Folds, April 6, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Ministry with The Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$45
Alt J and Portugal. The Man, April 7, Cable Dahmer Arena. $53.50-$83.50
Lawrence, April 7, Granada. $20
Grandson with Royal & The Serpent, April 8, Granada. $22
Iliza Shlesinger, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30
The Greeting Committee, April 9, Uptown. $25-$49.50
Penny and Sparrow with Lera Lynn, April 9, RecordBar. $22-$25
Shooting Star, April 9, Ameristar. $20-$35
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139
Claudia Oshry, April 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69
Hayes Carll, April 10, Knuckleheads. $25
John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Soccer Mommy with Peel Dream Magazine, April 10, Granada. $22
The English Beat, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Santana, April 12, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$129.50
Senses Fail and We Came As Romans, April 13, Granada. $26
Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55
Greyson Chance, April 14, Bottleneck. $25-$65
Robyn Hitchcock, April 14, Knuckleheads. $25
Bob Moses with Amtrac, April 15, Granada. $26
Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55
Snail Mail, April 16, Liberty Hall. $25-$35
Moonchild, April 19, RecordBar. $23.50-$85
Pinegrove, April 19, Granada. $22
Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35
LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135
Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, April 22, The Truman. $30-$55
Joy Oladokun with Bre Kennedy, April 22, RecordBar. $17-$20
Parker McCollum, April 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Chelsea Handler, April 23-24, Uptown. $49.50-$199.50
Kathleen Madigan, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45
T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30
Henry Rollins, April 24, Liberty Hall. $25-$39.50
Amos Lee, April 26, Uptown. Ticket prices$39.50-$59.50
Beast in Black with Seven Kingdoms and Striker, April 27, Granada. $25
The Queen’s Cartoonists, April 27, Kauffman Center. $19-$49
Lights, April 28, Madrid. $26
Sarah Harmer, April 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50.
Don McLean, April 29, Uptown. $45-$125
Girls Gotta Eat, April 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50.50-$87.50
Leon Bridges, April 30, Uptown. $59.50-$85
Morgan Wallen with Larry Fleet, April 30, T-Mobile Center. $62.75-$152.75
Scotty McCreery, April 30, Yardley Hall. $25-$155
May
Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, May 5, Uptown. $65-$250
Asleep at the Wheel, May 6, Knuckleheads. $35
Beach Bunny with Wednesday and Ky Voss, May 6, Granada. $25
Air Supply, May 7, Ameristar. $57-$75
Bert Kreischer, May 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$109.75
Saba with Lute and Amindi, May 7, Granada. $25
Carseat Headrest, May 8, GrindersKC. $25-$50
OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50
Sherman Irby Duo, May 9, Lied Center. $19-$35
Jesse McCartney, May 11, The Truman. $30-$60
The Mavericks, May 12-14, Knuckleheads. $45
Flyover, May 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” May 14, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Turnstile with Citizen, Ekulu and Truth Cult, May 14, Granada. $27
New Kids on the Block with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, May 15, T-Mobile Center. $30.95-$175.95
Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95
They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30
Eels, May 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20
Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578
Rupi Kaur, May 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$99
CrankGameplays Presents: I Have To Do This Show, May 19, Folly. $37.50
Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30
Nothing, nowhere with Poorstacy and more, May 19, Granada. $24
Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178
Southern Culture on the Skids, May 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 22, Uptown. $25-$97
Jessie James Decker with Adam Doleac, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux, May 22, Yardley Hall. $20-$85
June-December 2022
AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50
Haim, June 4, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50
Wallows, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$52
Purity Ring, June 13, Granada. $26-$101
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 14, Starlight. $44.50-$134.50
Bon Iver, June 15, Starlight Theatre. $30.50-$100.50
Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 20, Starlight. $36-$300
Matchbox Twenty, June 21, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 25, Kauffman Center. $59.50-$79.50
Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150
Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22
Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945
Little Feat, July 27, Uptown. $39-$264
Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50
The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75
Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240
David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 14, Uptown. $45-$249
Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50
Leanne Morgan, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.75-$49.75
Jack White, Aug. 29, Starlight. $45-$115
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 2, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384
Twenty One Pilots, Sept. 9, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$190
Pavement, Sept. 20, Uptown. $49.50-$125
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 24, The Truman. $28
Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50
Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress, Sept. 29, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$169.50
Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $25-$30
“The Price is Right” Live, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50
Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com