Showrunner Claudia Lonow Signs With Gersh Agency

Click here to read the full article.

How To Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow has signed with Gersh.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lonow, who is under an overall deal at Universal Television, has created four shows that have gone to air: Accidentally On Purpose for CBS, Rude Awakening for Showtime, Good Girl’s Don’t for Oxygen and How To Live With Your Parents for ABC. She most recently served as co-executive producer on NBC comedy series I Feel Bad and consulting producer on Crowded. Lonow currently has single-camera comedy Fan Girl in development at Peacock with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, under her Uni TV deal.

More from Deadline

This is the latest showrunner signing at Gersh since it earlier this year became the first major full-service talent agency to enter a franchise agreement with the WGA. Lonow joins fellow new clients longtime The Simpsons executive producer/showrunner Al Jean and film and TV writers-producers Bob and Rick Orci.

Lonow continues to be repped by attorneys Jon Moonves & Jean Tanaka.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.