Showgirls stabbed in deadly Las Vegas Strip attack

Showgirls are understood to be among the victims of a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six others injured.

An attacker armed with a large kitchen knife stabbed multiple people before being arrested on Thursday, police said.

Las Vegas police said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11.40am local time.

Metro Police Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said the initial stabbing was unprovoked and took place on the eastern sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard. He said the suspect then headed south and stabbed others.

Police recovered the "large knife with a long blade" believed to have been used, Deputy Chief LaRochelle said, calling the case a "hard-to-comprehend murder investigation".

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s and said they were working to confirm his identity. He was not believed to be a local resident.

Three people were hospitalised in a critical condition and another three were in a stable condition.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the names of the two people killed were being withheld until their relatives can be notified.

"Locals and tourists are the victims of this crime," Deputy Chief Lombardo said at a news conference.

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the attacker struck in several locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

The suspect told a woman that he was a chef who wanted to take a picture with some of the showgirls with his knife, but he started stabbing people when the group declined the man's offer, the woman told KTNV.

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV that he did not see the stabbing suspect as he was walking along the Strip. But he said he thought he heard "three or four showgirls laughing," and it turned out to be screaming.

Mr Fandrich said he saw "a lot of blood" as one woman ran across a bridge, one was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman.

Mr Fandrich also told KTNV that he thought one of the victims fell from the bridge because there was so much blood on the ground.

Hours after the attack, police reassured the public that the Strip was "secure".

Democratic Govenor Steve Sisolak posted a message on social media that read: "Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy."

"At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit," Mr Sisolak said.