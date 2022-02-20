Showers, thunderstorms likely Monday night; wintry mix potential forecast later in week

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of precipitation is 60%. Rainfall amounts of a tenth and quarter of an inch are forecast. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

The showers and thunderstorms will occur mainly between 7 p.m. on Monday and 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Hail will be the primary hazard in North and Central Texas, according to the weather service.

There is a potential for a wintry mix to fall across parts of the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Some travel difficulty is possible roughly north of the line from Cisco to Bonham, according to the weather service.