Showers, thunderstorms with some heavy rainfall headed for Tarrant County, North Texas

The dry season lasted one day in North Texas.

A group of showers and thunderstorms are in the weather forecast Wednesday for Tarrant County, and a few could be strong to severe.

The storms are expected to arrive mid-to-late morning Wednesday in Tarrant County with heavy rainfall and lightning the primary hazards. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.

Tarrant County residents could get less than an inch of rain Wednesday during the storms.

“Not everyone will see rain,” said meteorologist Jason Godwin at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Wednesday. “It’s going to be scattered and could continue until the early afternoon.”

Some severe storms could develop on Wednesday with hail and damaging winds especially west of a line from Graham to Granbury to Temple.

The big rainfall totals could be in counties to west and northwest of Fort Worth.

Daytime high on Wednesday should be about 80.

The rain arrives after North Texans had one day to dry out from storms which dumped heavy rains on Memorial Day.

After a dry start to the year, many locations in North Texas received lots of rain in May. Here are some May monthly rainfall totals from area locations according to the NWS in Fort Worth:

▪ Palestine, 14.60 inches

▪ Weatherford, 13.30 inches

▪ Fort Worth Alliance Airport, 12.10 inches

▪ Dallas Love Field, 10.87 inches

▪ Waxahachie, 10.59 inches

▪ McKinney, 10.11, inches

▪ Mineral Wells, 8.64 inches

▪ Temple, 8.55 inches

▪ DFW Airport, 7.77 inches

Wet weather will continue through the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for North Texas.

The best widespread rain chances in Tarrant County will be this weekend, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

High temperatures will be below normal, ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s, with lows mostly in the 60s.