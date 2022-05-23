Showers, ‘strong storms’ on the horizon for the Charlotte area during wet work week

Charlotte residents might want to keep an umbrella in their vehicles throughout the work week because rain and thunderstorms are on the horizon.

Beginning Monday afternoon, there is an 80% chance of rain Monday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm reaching the area after 2 p.m., according to the latest National Weather Service Charlotte forecast.

Charlotte could see between a half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall, Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist at the NWS in South Carolina told The Charlotte Observer. If three-quarters of rain falls within a short period of time, it could potentially cause flooding, he said.

Chances for tornadoes are very low, although Charlotte is expected to run into “strong storms” and 5 to 8 mph winds after midnight, Outlaw said.

More showers and thunderstorms could come before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, with a chance of more rainfall between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Then more rain could fall after 2 a.m., according to forecasters.

The high on Monday is 80 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a 60% for showers on Tuesday with less than an inch of rain along with thunderstorms touching down after 3 p.m., according to the forecast. The chances of rain rise to 80% on Thursday, and showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected after 2 p.m. the forecast said.

Chances of rain on Wednesday is 40%, but those odds increase to 50% by nighttime, according to the forecast.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny, the forecast said.