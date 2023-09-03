Showers, storms possible Sunday afternoon in Dallas-Fort Worth, weather service says

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Sunday in North Texas, mainly in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The central threats connected to the storms are strong winds and frequent lightning, the weather service reported in its forecast.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly after 4 p.m. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high temperature near 102 degrees and a south wind of 10 to 15 mph.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low about 78 degrees and south-Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph.

On Monday, the weather service forecast mostly sunny skies and a high near 101 degrees. Monday night will be clear, with a low about 79 degrees.

Because of hot, dry and breezy conditions, an elevated to near critical fire threat is forecast for Monday and Tuesday for areas west of the Interstate-35 corridor, according to the weather service.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

