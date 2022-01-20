These shower steamers can help you clear your head if you feel congested, stressed or just downright tired

Sometimes a nice hot shower is all you need to feel better. But if you want to take it up a notch, combine the hot steam with essential oils to create a more relaxing aromatherapy experience. It’s easy with the right shower steamers.

The Herbal Zen Shower Steamers are essentially all-natural, handmade bath bombs, but for your shower. Put a tablet on the floor of your shower, and with a little steam, it will dissolve and release essential oils. You can safely breathe in the fresh and invigorating scents to wake up, destress, clear your stuffy nose and more.

Actually, The Herbal Zen makes several different types of shower steamers, depending on your needs. For when you’re feeling under the weather, there’s the Cold Kicker, featuring peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. And when you want to relax before bedtime, there’s the Sleepytime shower steamer featuring lavender and Roman chamomile oils. Other fresh scents include Headache Rx, Morning Energy, Morning Citrus Mint and Stress Fighter.

Personally, I’ve tried the Cold Kicker, and it’s definitely helped me clear my head. However, it won’t burn your nose like Vick’s VapoRub. I’ve also tried the Morning Energy shower steamer to help wake me up and the Sleepytime steamer at night to help me unwind.

It’s not exactly a miracle worker, but it’s an easy way to kick your day off on the right foot (or end it on a more relaxing note). Plus, unlike a bath bomb, you don’t have to wait for the tub to fill up, and you don’t have to clean your shower after, either.

You can find The Herbal Zen on Etsy and Amazon. The best deal is to get a multi-pack with all of the scents, so you can find a favorite or use each of them, depending on your needs. The variety pack includes 14 shower steamers for $34.99.

Baths tend to get all the credit for being a calming, luxurious self-care ritual — but with these steamers, showers can feel like a full-blown spa experience as well.

