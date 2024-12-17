USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What is The Showdown format? Everything to know about golf match

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour talk on the driving range before The Showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Showdown" by Crypto.com is an exclusive event that will showcase a select few of the best golfers. The PGA Tour will be represented by the renowned Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will be pitted against LIV Golf's top players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the prestigious Shadow Creek Golf Club in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

This unique one-day event format will feature four players in an intense matchup over 18 holes. The course will be divided into three segments, each with six holes. The players will compete in a best ball format in the first segment, followed by alternate shots in the middle segment, and singles in the final segment. This setup promises a fiercely competitive and unpredictable event.

Get ready for "The Showdown," a high-stakes golf event that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here is a breakdown of "The Showdown" 18-hole format.

The Showdown match: Live updates, odds, how to watch golf event today

"The Showdown" format

"The Showdown" will feature an 18-hole match competition between the PGA duo of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler and the LIV Golf pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Here is a breakdown of the holes:

1-6 Holes are in a Fourballs format: Each player will play their own ball, but only the lowest score from each pair will be counted.

7-12 Holes are in a Foursomes format: The players take turns hitting the same ball until the hole is complete.

13-18 Holes are in a Singles format: The players play singles matchups.

Watch Brooks/Bryson vs Rory/Scottie on Sling

What is the "The Showdown" prize purse?

In an intriguing development, "The Showdown" will award the winner millions in cryptocurrency as prize money. The amount has been reported to be a minimum of $10 million in value.

How to watch "The Showdown"

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Stream: MAX, SlingTV

Location: Shadow Creek Golf Club (North Las Vegas, NV)

Watch The Showdown on Sling

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Showdown format: What to know about golf match rules