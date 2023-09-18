Showdown delayed over water park by the zoo as Miami Wilds sponsor asks for more time

The water park planned for a parking area outside Zoo Miami faces another delay on a crucial Miami-Dade vote as conservation groups fight the project over claims it will harm endangered bats living in the adjoining Pine Rocklands forest.

Commissioner Kionne McGhee, sponsor of the new Miami Wilds lease on 28 acres of county-owned parkland around the zoo, wants to postpone a final vote on the deal scheduled for Tuesday.

That vote was originally scheduled for Sept. 6, but McGhee secured a two-week postponement after opponents urged commissioners to vote no and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she wanted to “take a deeper dive” on the controversy.

Miami Wilds first won approval in 2020, but litigation has helped complicate the development timetable, leading to the project needing a revised county lease. Since the first vote, 12 of the 13 commission seats have been filled with new members, including District 9’s McGhee.

On Monday, McGhee said he wanted more time for the county and federal government to sort out a pair of court challenges environmental groups filed against the project.

A judge recently dismissed one suit in state court, ruling the groups didn’t have legal standing to sue over the project.

Conservation groups, including Bat Conservation International, have had more success in a federal suit, with the National Park Service conceding it didn’t follow proper procedure in lifting development restrictions on the former federal land where Miami Wilds wants to build a water park, shops and restaurants outside Zoo Miami’s entrance.

The federal litigation could clear the way for the National Park Service to begin the process of the regulatory review plaintiff lawyers say is vital to determining whether the zoo parking area is appropriate for a new for-profit attraction leasing land from Miami-Dade.

Elise Bennett, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, the lead plaintiff, said the National Park Service needs commission approval to withdrawal the original release on the Miami Wilds site. That permission would have been granted in the vote to approve the new lease.

Without commission approval, she said plaintiff lawyers plan to ask a judge to decide how the National Park Service can fix what the agency concedes was a flawed review process.

“The National Park Service has admitted most of the legal violations,” she said, “so the main matter for the Court to decide is how to remedy the violations.”

The revised deal needing commission approval would give Miami Wilds two years to secure a new green light from the National Park Service for the project or build the water park on zoo land not needing agency approval.

Paul Lambert, the lead Miami Wilds developer, said he’s ready for talks on what’s needed to get the water park constructed.

“We will see what happens with the deferral tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll sit down with the county to see where we go from here to get the project built.”

Bat Conservation, the Tropical Audubon Society and others say the project will doom the endangered Florida bonneted bat, which feeds in the air above the parking grounds left idle and dark at night outside the zoo. County lawyers have rejected the argument in court papers, saying the land is free to be developed after voters endorsed an entertainment center there in a 2006 referendum.

The ballot item said the project could only go forward on that land outside the zoo that isn’t environmentally sensitive. McGhee said there have been private discussions of Miami Wilds building its water park elsewhere, including farther south in the Homestead area.

But he described alternative sites as only becoming relevant if a court sides with environmental groups in their challenges of the proposed lease.

“All of those things are subject to what the court has to say,” said McGhee, whose South Dade district includes the zoo and the proposed Miami Wilds site. “If the court rules in favor of the water park, then the conversation is over. They have the right to be there.”