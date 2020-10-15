Showcase Cinemas bringing Christmas cheer early with 'Home Alone' screening

'Home Alone' is one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever made. (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

Christmas is coming very early indeed to Showcase Cinemas in the UK, with Home Alone set to screen later this month.

The 1990 classic will grace Showcase multiplexes across Britain for one day only on 25 October — two months before the big day.

There will also be a Christmassy chocolate surprise on every seat for customers to enjoy during the film.

The company’s Bluewater branch will go a step further, transforming one of its auditoriums into a Winter Wonderland, complete with indoor snow.

Home Alone is consistently ranked as a top Christmas movie among Brits, coming in fifth place in a 2018 poll of festive favourites, which was topped by It’s a Wonderful Life.

The story of Macaulay Culkin’s youngster defending his home against thieves played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern has endured for three decades, as well as spawning four sequels and an upcoming reboot.

Showcase UK general manager Mark Barlow said: “This year has been tough on everyone and, with Christmas looking to be very different for 2020, we wanted to invite film fans to start the festive season earlier than ever before and join us for some festive fun.”

This news comes as the UK cinema landscape is in turmoil as a result of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, leading to delays in major movies such as No Time to Die and Dune.

Cineworld has closed all of its UK and US sites, including Picturehouses, while Odeon and other chains are limiting opening hours.

Unsurprisingly, British cinema admissions are set to hit the lowest numbers since records began.

Maybe part of the solution is a young Macaulay Culkin marauding around a house like the festive, family-friendly version of the Jigsaw Killer?