Showbiz Stocks, Market Roar At Open On Vaccine Hopes; AMC Ent. Surges 50%, Disney 13% As Dow Jumps

Media and entertainment share were swept higher in a massive rally Monday morning hours after early data from drug giant Pfizer showed its vaccine is 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

The Dow was up nearly more than 1,325, or 5% — it had been up more than 1,600 points in early trade. The S&P was up 3.5%, Russell 2000 a whopping 7% and the Nasdaq 1.5%.

Shares of Pfizer jumped more than 12% after the company announced that a clinical trial showed its vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the virus in participants with no evidence of a previous infection. Shares of BioNTech, which is working on the vaccine alongside Pfizer, jumped more than 14%.

But stocks were up — by a lot — across the board as investors look forward to days when people and companies can and will actually go out and do stuff – theater chain Cinemark surged 60%, struggling AMC Entertainment was up 50%. Concert juggernaut Live Nation gained 20%.

Disney and Comcast were up 13% and 7% respectively. Netflix was down 7%.

Tech stocks, Facebook, Amazon and others trailed today as the investors grew more bullish on a wider range of investment options — more confident in moving, at least for today, away from so-called growth stocks like tech and into so-called value, or more traditional stocks.

The market’s move is also in part a nod to the momentous events of the weekend that saw President-elect’s Joe Biden’s acceptance speech as his team begins gearing up today for a handful of initiatives he announced Saturday night. AP and the major networks declared him the winner of the presidential race over the protests of President Trump, who continues to contest the vote counts in several key states.

The fact that the Senate, however, looks likely to remain in Republican hands is reassuring to markets wary of tax hikes or a more progressive agenda. We won’t know the final Senate makeup until runoffs in January decide two seats in Georgia, although the Dems would need to win both to control the chamber and so far predictions give them small odds of doing that.

On the vaccine, in an interview, this morning with Good Morning America, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cautioned George Stephanopoulos that having it is fantastic but the implementation has to be done properly. He’s often been a voice of caution and has little faith in the competence of the administration.

“The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan. The vaccine plan is very important. It’s probably the most ambitious undertaking since COVID began,” he said. And as COVID cases spike across the country, he think the way Trump administration is rolling out the vaccination plan is flawed.

“I believe it learns nothing from the past. They’re basically going to have the private providers do it and that’s going to leave out all sorts of communities that were left out the first time when COVID ravaged them,” Cuomo said.

“I’ve been talking to governors across the nation about that – how can we shape the Trump administration vaccine plan to fix it or stop it before it does damage,” he said.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.