‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Cuts Ties With Music Producer Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Giovanni Cianci, music producer for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, has been fired after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct, we’ve learned.

In an Instagram post, musician Paige Stark alleges Cianci “harassed and attempt to assault” her. Stark told Deadline’s sister pub Variety, which first reported Cianci’s firing, that the incident took place in 2010 at the CMJ Music Marathon Conference. At the time, Cianci worked at Lookout Management. He was hired as music booker for Colbert in 2017.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Deadline that lawyers for ViacomCBS became aware of Stark’s Instagram post and Cianci “is no longer with the show.”

Cianci was responsible for booking and producing music segments on Late Show, working with supervising producer Emily Gertler and the CBS late-night show’s talent booking team. Prior to joining Colbert, he was a partner in Bassline Management after working as a talent manager at Lookout Management and The Creed Company.

You can read Stark’s entire Instagram post below.

