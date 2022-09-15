‘The show must go on’: Inside the last-minute chaos of a London Fashion Week in mourning

Olivia Petter
·7 min read
Queen Elizabeth II and ‘Vogue’ editor Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s runway show during London Fashion Week 2018 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and ‘Vogue’ editor Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s runway show during London Fashion Week 2018 (Getty)

It’s a strange time to be thinking about clothes. And yet, that is what many of us will be doing this weekend. Because in an unprecedented state of affairs, this year’s London Fashion Week comes just eight days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Given the official 10-day mourning period that traditionally comes after the death of a monarch, many expected the proceedings to be cancelled altogether. However, official guidance issued by the government suggested that “there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period”. Doing so would be at the discretion of individual organisations. The guidance added that “as a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral”.

The Queen’s funeral has been planned for Monday 19 September, clashing with what would have been the penultimate day of LFW and some of the week’s biggest shows, such as Roksanda and Christopher Kane. They have all been cancelled or rescheduled.

It’s unclear what all of this means for the rest of London Fashion Week. From a business perspective, the timing couldn’t be worse. In 2020, the British Fashion Council released a statement calling on the government for industry support, with data from Oxford Economics predicting 240,000 job losses in the wake of Covid, resulting in revenues dropping from £118bn to £88bn. Emerging brands bore the brunt of it in terms of major losses, though established names weren’t immune: Burberry’s retail sales fell 48.4 per cent during 2020.

After two years of turmoil caused by the pandemic, the fashion industry was finally ready to make its big comeback. Burberry, Raf Simons and JW Anderson all made triumphant returns to headline the schedule, causing a flurry of excitement among the fashion pack, who have spent the past few seasons adapting to schedules comprising fewer shows and far less pageantry than normal. Think smaller venues, lower budgets, and nowhere near the typical number of A-list attendees.

On Friday, the British Fashion Council issued a statement announcing that the biannual event would continue despite the national mourning period, adding that they recognise the event’s importance for businesses and as a designer showcase. “Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue,” it declared, “but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.”

Cancelling would have completely halted the progression of the brand as it stands. We would be in a very difficult position had we not been able to show this season

Shortly after the statement was released, though, Burberry and Raf Simons announced their decision to cancel their shows as a mark of respect to the Queen. For smaller brands, who have spent the last six months preparing their spring/summer 2023 collections, this choice was not quite so simple. Hence why many of them, including Molly Goddard, Rejina Pyo, and SS Daley, have chosen to respectfully go ahead.

“I think the mood this season will have been influenced by recent events and this will be very present at shows,” says designer Daniel W Fletcher, who will debut his new collection on Thursday evening. “There was a real excitement for LFW this season that I hope has not been lost. I think it’s important for brands and designers to be respectful, but also to remember that fashion shows are an important part of a brand’s calendar for sales and press.”

Fletcher adds that for his brand, which offers contemporary unisex clothing that has been worn by the likes of Harry Styles and Sam Smith, cancelling was simply not an option. “It would have had a devastating impact as we had already invested so heavily in it and would not have been able to recoup those losses,” he explains. “We will have a tribute at the start of our show [to the Queen] which I hope our guests will join us in.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Harris Reed, whose gender-fluid label has been seen on Adele and Beyoncé. On Sunday, the designer issued a statement on Instagram explaining his decision to continue with his spring/summer 2023 show this season, writing that his fellow young designers “have put their entire brand budgets into their shows to bring in sales and brand awareness with the outcome being they are hopefully able to grow and not go under or have to restructure”.

Reed tells me that emphasis at this time should be on the sense of community that LFW offers. “It’s so important that we have this moment of artistic expression,” he says. “We’re all small businesses and we put our hard-earned money into these shows. So it’s crucial that, when big shows are pulling out, us young designers stick together and make a statement with our clothing. We’re here, we’re together and we’re supporting the British economy in that way.”

Reed explains that “thousands and thousands” of hours have gone into preparing his upcoming show, alongside “six-figure” financial investments. “Cancelling would have completely halted the progression of the brand as it stands,” he adds. “We would be in a very difficult position had we not been able to show this season.”

Lil Nas X sports a Harris Reed creation at the MTV VMAs in August (Getty)
Lil Nas X sports a Harris Reed creation at the MTV VMAs in August (Getty)

There will inevitably be those who criticise the fashion world for forging ahead at such a sensitive time. But, as designers have pointed out, such criticisms are likely to be rooted in a common Devil Wears Prada-fuelled misconception around LFW. That it’s gratuitous. Just for fun. Superficial.

“Even though LFW could be entertaining and fun to the outside world, it’s a serious business event which is part of the official fashion calendar,” says Bora Aksu, who will be showing his spring/summer 2023 collection on Friday afternoon. “There is so much hard work that goes into creating seasonal collections and I believe carrying on [and] showing our work will only help maintain the reputation of London being one of the major fashion capitals. I’m sure the Queen would have agreed and supported that.”

Of course, the Queen famously made an appearance at LFW herself. In 2018, she sat next to Anna Wintour in the front row at Richard Quinn’s show to present the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Quinn, who has since established himself as one of the annual highlights on the LFW calendar, had originally been due to present his new collection on Monday evening; his show will now take place on Tuesday.

It’s likely that many of the shows that have chosen to go ahead this season – particularly Quinn – will feature tributes to the Queen. After all, fashion is nothing if not a reflection of society, even if that society is grieving. And like all art, it has the power to send a message to the masses, offering a sense of much-needed unity where there is often division. Considering this alongside the fact that the late monarch was a staunch supporter of the British fashion industry, perhaps it makes more sense for proceedings to continue than not.

A model presents a design from Bora Aksu’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection at last year’s LFW (Getty)
A model presents a design from Bora Aksu’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection at last year’s LFW (Getty)

“Thriving through difficult times was one of the late Queen’s trademarks,” says Mark Fast, who will debut his spring/summer 2023 collection on Friday. “When it comes to business, the show must go on. As a brand, we will continue with the show to demonstrate our strength and belief in our business while simultaneously paying our respects to the Queen.”

We don’t yet know how designers this season will pay homage to Her Majesty, or other matters of national significance. Reed, though, is quick to tease his show. Sartorially speaking, fans can expect “massive silhouettes, incredibly detailed garments and louder than life clothes”. Additionally, there will be a secret performer “that will blow people away, acting as an emotional homage to the times that we’re in”. If this approach is reflected by Reed’s contemporaries, the result could be something truly special – and more needed than ever.

London Fashion Week begins Friday 16 September and runs until Tuesday 20 September

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the