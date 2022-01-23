‘It’s a show about love’: Desert Island Discs celebrates 80 years on air

Donna Ferguson
·8 min read

As the radio classic marks a major anniversary, it’s the shared human experience revealed by the castaways that keeps us hooked


A familiar theme tune is playing in my ears as I step out of my front door and start running. It is a cold, frosty day in Cambridge but as I make my way towards Midsummer Common and the River Cam, I am transported to a much warmer climate. A desert island, where I know I will find exactly eight tracks of music, the Bible, the complete works of Shakespeare and an incongruous luxury.

I am, of course, listening to Desert Island Discs, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary next weekend. First broadcast on 29 January 1942, it is the jewel in BBC Radio 4’s crown, to the extent that being on it is “kind of like getting a people’s knighthood”, observes the Observer’s radio critic, Miranda Sawyer. “There is no better radio show,” she says. “And I think, because it’s been for so long, there’s a status attached to getting picked – like, if you get asked to be on Desert Island Discs, that means somehow that you’ve made it.”

There are now more than 2,300 episodes of the show available online from the BBC archive. The oldest available dates back to 1951, when Roy Plomley interviewed the actress Margaret Lockwood and the famous theme tune was heralded by squawking seagulls and the crash of waves.

I became a fan of the show shortly after I started running a few years ago. I’ve discovered that firstly, the interview takes my mind off the boredom – and pain – of pounding the pavements. And secondly, when the music comes on, it feels very uplifting: I enjoy the craziness of trying to find a beat to run to, from whatever random assortment of songs I am confronted with.

Often, I assess the interviewee’s choices and try to predict: which track would they choose to save from the waves? Most people, I have noticed, save the track that reminds them of someone they love – a dead parent, their child, their wedding day. It is not the music they are saving, but the memories.

For Cathy Drysdale, who was the series producer between 2012 and 2020, the programme’s enduring appeal is that it taps straight into the emotions of its guests via their musical choices. “Everyone invited on is asked to chart their life’s journey and they have to really think about music in the context of their life. It accesses parts of their story and what’s important to them that other interview formats and programmes just don’t.” Most people, she points out, have a piece of music that can reduce them to tears or take them back in time. Guests of the programme are no different: “It’s essentially so human.”

“I think, also, it’s about love. It’s really about the people they have loved, what or who they love now and what’s important to them in their lives.”

She remembers the moment the footballer Ian Wright broke down in tears while talking to Lauren Laverne about his former teacher. “He said: ‘I loved that man,’ and it was just an incredibly special moment. When you’re recording something like that, you sort of stop breathing for a bit because you know – you just know – the listeners are just going to absolutely love it and be really moved by it. And it’s really going to cause a stir.”

There was a similar occasion with the actor Tom Hanks, she says, when Kirsty Young asked him to find the vocabulary for what he’d said was “rattling around his head” as a child. “He was stopped in his tracks by his thoughts. There was a really long silence. And he said it was the vocabulary of loneliness.” It was a very special moment in the studio, she said, which she knew would be “radio gold”.

Lauren Laverne took over presenting the show in September 2018.
Lauren Laverne took over presenting the show in September 2018. Photograph: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

But not all great episodes include a weeping man. My personal favourite is Laverne’s 2020 interview with the indomitable disability rights activist Sinead Burke. At 11, she decided that if the other children didn’t want to be her friend because she was a “little person”, they weren’t the kind of friends she needed in her life. “I told my parents: I’m not getting the surgery. If people don’t like me, that’s their fault. I’m great.”

Sawyer is particularly fond of a 2010 interview with comedian Kathy Burke, in which Burke declared her luxury item should be a laminated life-size picture of James Caan from Dragons’ Den. Burke wanted this, she told an astonished Young, to “body-surf on him”.

A more recent highlight for Sawyer came last month, when the author Richard Osman chose to save an Erasure track from the waves. “I quite liked that his music choice was a bit naff.” He wasn’t interested in pretending to be cooler than he actually is. “That’s quite revelatory.”

Inevitably, one of the biggest difficulties a long-running programme has to face, periodically, is the inauguration of a new presenter. “People get very upset about it, but you just have to get used to the new presenter,” says Sawyer. She has nothing but praise for Laverne, who took over from Kirsty Young in 2018 and was criticised for being “lightweight” shortly afterwards. “Lauren, I think, is very good at making people relax. And that’s really important.” When guests relax, she says, they start to enjoy themselves – and that’s when they let their guard down and those revelatory moments of “radio gold” occur.

By contrast, listening to episodes in the archives, Sawyer is struck by how class-ridden some of the previous presenters have been. In a snooty tone, “they literally ask: how did you make it? As in: how did you, you little pleb, get up to the great height you’re at now?” Unlike these presenters of the past, “the questions Lauren asks are pointed but not disrespectful – I think she’s really good.”

One reason the conversations often feel so intimate and intense is because they go on for a lot longer than listeners realise. It takes about an hour and a half of interviewing to create the 40-minute programme. Drysdale says: “That’s one of the difficult things: what I can I leave out? It’s a hard show to edit.”

Working on a programme that “means so much to so many people”, she found herself protecting the format like a tiger: “I probably made myself a right pain in doing so. But you can’t avoid doing that, because you’re holding it in trust. You’re doing the very best that you can while you’re looking after it. And then you’re passing the baton on.”

Five key shows

Louis Armstrong, 1968

Lost for decades, the recording of Armstrong’s appearance on the show was eventually found in Armstrong’s personal collection in 2015. He chose five of his own discs, including What A Wonderful World, but saved Blueberry Hill from the waves. As for his luxury? “Got to be my horn.”

Spike Milligan, 1978

The great poet and comic told Roy Plomley how after the second world war he drifted into writing. “What did you write?” Plomley asked. “Oh. Cheques,” replied Milligan. He chose Yesterday as his favourite song, and when it finished playing, started singing his own verse: “Yesterday, someone came and took the cat away…” “Don’t go and wreck it,” said Plomley.

Maya Angelou pictured in 1974.
Maya Angelou pictured in 1974. Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Maya Angelou, 1988

Chose Roberta Flack’s song Killing Me Softly, then described being raped by her mother’s boyfriend at the age of seven. He was kicked to death after she revealed what happened to her. “Somehow, with my seven-and-a-half year old logic, I decided that my voice had killed him. I decided I’d better not talk because anyone who heard me might die.” She stopped speaking for five years until a lady called Mrs Flowers convinced her to read poetry aloud.

George Michael, 2007

Cast away to the island shortly after completing his community service for driving while unfit through drugs, he spoke about his self-destructive tendencies, his insecurity, his hunger for fame and the reasons he hid his sexuality during the Aids pandemic. He chose Love is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse as the track he would save from the waves, praising her talent and stressing that she needed support. Having lost his driving licence, he picked an Aston Martin DB9 to drive in the privacy of the island as his luxury.

Helen McCrory, 2020

Confessed that she “lived life at 150 miles an hour” and cheekily described her husband, Damian Lewis, as “naughty”. She chose the complete works of Spike Milligan and the entire Victoria and Albert Museum in London as her luxury item. “I shall wear all the jewels, all the costumes. I shall take out the samurai swords – some of the greatest swords ever made – to make my hut,” she told Lauren Laverne. “And I shall enjoy myself on my desert island, surrounded by what I love most, which is humanity.” She chose Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing as her final track, and died a few months later.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • 'Strongest team in all of snowboarding': Canadian squad named for Beijing Olympics

    Canadian snowboarders brought home four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The team looking to build on that number was announced by Canada Snowboard on Wednesday, including all four previous medallists — Sébastien Toutant (the lone gold medallist), Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Laurie Blouin. Joining them in slopestyle and big air are Darcy Sharpe, Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird. Meanwhile, the halfpipe team features Derek Livingston, Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. Missing from tha

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

    BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers said Friday. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials. No public transit routes would be disturbed and normal life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s deputy sports director, Yang Haibin,

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.