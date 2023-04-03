‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ Will End Its Run With Three More Carpool Karaokes and a Segment with the Kardashians

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” only has 12 episodes left before the show ends its run at the end of April — and they’re making it count. For the next three weeks, there will be one “Carpool Karaoke” segment per week, plus one final “Crosswalk the Musical” segment. Corden will also participate in a “Take a Break” segment featuring the Kardashian family.

The news was revealed Sunday evening on stage at “The Late Late Show with James Corden” panel at the PaleyFest LA. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the event included Corden, exec producer Ben Winston and exec producer Rob Crabbe. Also on stage: Reggie Watts and the “Late Late Show” Band, who kicked off the night.

CBS had previously announced that the last hour of “The Late Late Show,” which Corden has hosted since March of 2015, will run on Thursday, April 27. The network will also run a primetime special that night, “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special,” which will air that night at 10 p.m. ET and feature guest Tom Cruise. In this new meeting, Corden and Cruise will take part in an epic musical performance of “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.



“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston served as moderator for the PaleyFest event, which also doubled as an Emmy FYC event for Television Academy members.

“t’s everything I ever wanted this show to be,” a visibly emotional Corden said at the start of the panel, after watching a clip package of some of the show’s signature moments. “It feels incredibly strange and it’s an unnatural feeling to walk away from something that you love so much. It’s not right, because you’re having such a great time. But at the same time, I’m so certain it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s important to go out in the manner than we came in.”

Asked by Cranston about show ideas that almost happened, but ultimately didn’t: Corden revealed that he and Jennifer Lopez were going to live in a glass box for a day over Sunset Boulevard. Ultimately, Lopez couldn’t clear a full day in her schedule.

Corden told the audience he’d be willing to return to host the Tony Awards, which he has helmed twice in the past. He’s also eager to get back on a stage, including Broadway. “I’d be really upset with myself if I didn’t within the next year… I would give absolutely anything to go back and do another show,” he said.

On stage, Corden and the producers were also tasked with playing a version the show’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game. Corden was given “congealed blood pudding and fisheye skewers.” Winston was asked to eat a “hot sauce shooter” of Carolina Reaper peppers. Crabbe was given a “mixed bug trifle.” The three were also given vomit buckets just in case.

Winston was asked what he thought Corden’s worst film was, and instead of the shooter, he named “Lesbian Vampire Killers” (a real film). Crabbe was asked to rank hosts he has worked with from best to worst, and decided to eat his big trifle. Corden was asked which “Carpool Karaoke” singer was the worst. He ate the skewer. “It’s a terrible game!” Winston joked. “I don’t know why we do it!”

Corden’s departure also reps the end of “The Late Late Show” as a franchise. CBS is set to replace the hour with a reboot of “@midnight,” the former Comedy Central game show.

As for what’s next for Corden? “I’ve thought lots what I’d like to do,” he said. “They’re very reliant on people wanting me to do them, so I don’t know. It’s going to be important to take a breath and take a moment. I can’t start to comprehend what these eight years have done to me, to say goodbye… if I’m sensible I will try to embrace some silence, because it’s been really loud for eight years. I’m certain this is the most overwhelming year of my life, professionally. I haven’t felt this scared since I decided to take the show, to move here. I haven’t felt on such unstable ground, where I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have to embrace that feeling.”

