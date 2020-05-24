'Show Your Hearts' campaign to welcome Snowbirds home to Moose Jaw

One campaign in Moose Jaw is trying to show some love to returning Snowbirds team members.

The Snowbirds 431 air demonstration team and personnel are set to come home to Moose Jaw Monday afternoon. Capt. Jenn Casey tragically died in Kamloops on May 17 after the jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff and burst into flames in the front yard of a house. It was heading for Comox, B.C., as part of the aerobatic flying team's Operation Inspiration tour across Canada.

The city and Snowbirds wanted to do something special, but knew they couldn't hold a large gathering. Hon. Colonel Lisa Franks said the Show Your Hearts campaign was the solution. People in Moose Jaw are invited to draw big hearts on their streets and sidewalks with chalk, or show their appreciation in other ways.

"Our hope is that when they're flying into Moose Jaw, they can look down and see all these shows of support and know that they are in our thoughts at this difficult time," Franks said.

The community had been wondering how they could support the Snowbirds, Frank said.

"They wanted to participate in something but it's so hard right now with the challenge of COVID ... we also didn't want to interfere with how the team was grieving. So, we decided that this was a good way to show our support."

Franks said people from all over were asking how they could participate as well. She said they could draw a heart wherever they are and hashtag it #ShowYourHearts on social media.

"The more they see, hopefully the lighter their spirits will be," Franks said.

Moose Jaw emergency services are going to display their vehicles in the shape of a heart in the Exhibition grounds, so they will be visible to the returning plane. The Wakamow Valley Authority is also mowing a big heart at the bottom of 4th Avenue South.

Franks also said she has dropped off some sidewalk chalk outside the Tourism Moose Jaw office for people to come pick up if they need it.

A statement from Casey's family said to donate to the SPCA in her memory. "In lieu of flowers ... plant a couple of trees in her honour or donate to your local food bank and support those in need. If you are not in a position to do any of the above, please simply kick back on your deck, crack open a local brew and turn the volume up on The Hip in her memory."