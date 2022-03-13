Show features inspiring lessons from USA TODAY’s Women of the Year

USA TODAY’s special Women of the Year show will premiere on March 29 on demand at usatoday.com, on USA TODAY’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels and on the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.

The show will be an inspiring look at a group of women who have empowered and helped other women. It will celebrate the leadership, vision and generosity of Women of the Year honorees including Simone Biles, Melinda French Gates, and many more.

Full of mini profiles, intercut with relatable, insightful advice, the video event brings to life a year-long, nationwide project to identify and share the stories and wisdom of remarkable women from each state, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and a cohort of national honorees.

Watch these trailblazing women telling their own stories, and offering specific, tactical, and insightful advice for all the viewers who are on their own leadership journeys.

