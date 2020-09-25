A show about escalators, a show about cows: what's your favourite extremely niche podcast?

As we struggle through various stages of lockdown, most conversations seem to revolve around entertainment. What shows are you watching? What books are you reading? What hyper-specific podcasts that cater to deeply niche interests are you listening to?

Ask Twitter, and you’ll find out about a podcast in which the hosts recap fake episodes of Friends; one devoted to seminal moments in Drake’s career; and an investigative series – up to its 200th episode – asking Whatever Happened to the Pizza at McDonalds.

Ask the staff at Guardian Australia, and you’ll find out about even more. Please join us in the comments with your own favourites.

A show exclusively about escalators: People Movers

Lindsey Green’s People Movers podcast is an absolute joy. This independent Australian podcast describes itself as “a podcast highlighting the impact of escalators on every day life” and it really is just that – it’s a podcast about ESCALATORS.

For a long time I couldn’t tell if this series was a joke or serious, but Lindsey won me over with her earnest fascination of all things escalator-related. Her personality really shines, and the podcast has such a well-defined sense of sound design and humour throughout – it makes her journey to greater escalator knowledge a pleasure to follow.

– Miles Martignoni

A show for all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content that wouldn’t fit on ANOTHER show: We’ve got to stop talking TMNT on CBB

A few months ago on Comedy Bang! Bang! host Scott Aukerman let it slip to recurring guest Sprague the Whisperer (played by comedian Shaun Diston) that he knew very little about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As time went on, the show quickly found itself becoming the world’s most preeminent place for Turtle content, as the two kept coming back time and again to the reptilian martial artists. And so We Have To Stop Talking TMNT on CBB was born.

Each episode has Scott and Sprague recap one of the live-action Turtles movies, beginning with the original early 90s trilogy, through to the Michael Bay reboots of the 2010s. Also covered is the 1993 film Surf Ninjas, which has no turtles, but several ninjas (and some surfing). It’s a delight to hear Sprague break each film down with warmth and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Scott struggles to remember even the most basic of details about the Turtles, even with the help of the catchy and descriptive ear worm that is the TMNT theme song (“Splinter taught them to be ninja teens/Leonardo leads/Donatello does machines…”).

– Joe Koning

A show devoted to reading – and hating – Sweet Valley High: Double Love

I’ve never read a Sweet Valley High book. My ghostwritten series of choice was The Saddle Club because I was (still am) an insufferable horse girl. But that did not stop me from immediately downloading Double Love on the back of the one line-description of arts writer and editor Jane Howard: “Two Irish women rereading Sweet Valley High and realising how awful it is.”

Reader, that is exactly my jam. I know that, as a journalist, I should pretend to enjoy listening to investigative podcasts but what I really want is two people with good chemistry, preferably women, recapping a thing. That’s it, that’s the formula. Does it matter that I have never had direct experience of Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield’s blue-green eyes, blonde hair and perfect size six figures? Not in the slightest. I have listened to 15 episodes in a week and laughed so hard on my daily walk that I startled a cavoodle. Besides, I’ve seen the covers. It is exactly what I want to listen to while the world falls apart.

– Calla Wahlquist

A show devoted to cows: The Beef and Dairy Network

The Beef and Dairy Network Podcast is a bit like what everyone says about Schitt’s Creek: it starts out unspectacularly, but those who persevere will be rewarded thereafter.

