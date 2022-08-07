The show doesn't have to end: On new Broadway cruise, fans can immerse themselves in theater

You could have the best seats for a Broadway show, but the production only lasts so long. But on The Broadway Cruise, a new voyage from Sixthman and e-commerce company EBG, passengers can spend five days immersed in the world of New York City theater on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman, which organizes music festivals at sea, told USA TODAY that they surveyed many Broadway fans and found they did not want the experience of seeing a show to end.

"They wanted to find a way to extend that feeling," said Diaz, who is also and SVP of Charters, Meetings & Incentives at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Sixthman is a wholly owned subsidiary of NCL.)

The cruise will feature a roster of performers including Tony Award winners and nominees, and a range of programming that allows passengers to go beyond the stage doors.

When is The Broadway Cruise?

The cruise will sail round-trip on the Norwegian Gem from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 through April 5, 2023.

What can passengers can expect on The Broadway Cruise?

The cruise will feature performances from stars like Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Joshua Henry, and more. Diaz said fans can expect a mix of what they might see on the performers' solo tours, "new content that maybe they can't do in a traditional theater environment," and Q&A sessions.

He said they try to "make it part performance, part entertainment," while also peeling back the curtain through behind-the-scenes stories. Diaz said performers will collaborate with one another as well.

There will also be meet-and-greets, discussions with industry veterans like scenic designer David Korins of shows like "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen," and karaoke, where passengers can have their turn in the spotlight.

You never know who might stop by to sing a show tune, either.

"We try to curate an environment where the actors or the talent feel really comfortable and oftentimes it's common for that natural interaction to come about across the ship, and actors will pop in the casino and sometimes they'll pop on the stage with karaoke."

How much does The Broadway Cruise cost?

An interior room starts at $2,191 for one person, or $1,195 per person for two guests (a small discount is added for single occupancy rates). There is an additional $395 charge per passenger for taxes and fees, according to the cruise's website.

The price of the room includes all performances, meals, and basic beverages like drip coffee, tea and nonpressed juices. Travelers can find more information and book online or by calling 877-379-9172. The ship can accommodate nearly 2,400 guests at double occupancy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broadway cruise lets fans immerse themselves in theater