Show Me The Data: Juhi Chawla Clarifies She Is Not Against 5G

Some time back, actor Juhi Chawla had filed a case against the implementation of 5G services in India. Juhi, also an environmental activist, expressed concern over the 'harmful and injurious' effects of the radiation. Now, hours before the verdict, she has clarified that her agenda is not to ban 5G as wrongly reported by some news publications.

""There seems to be a misconception that our present suit, filed in the Delhi High Court, is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify and reiterate that we are not against 5G. However, we seek from the Government and authorities to certify to us and to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, every type of living organism, flora and fauna"." - Juhi Chawla, Actor, in a statement

Reacting to doubts in people's minds and addressing the defendants' query on why she has filed the suit now, Juhi says that she has been fighting this battle for quite some time and her work is available in public domain for verification.

"Even after writing to several concerned government authorities since 2010, making a presentation to the 53rd Parliamentary Standing Committee in 2013 -2014, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Mumbai High Court in 2015, I have found that there has been no substantial movement in the EMF radiation matter", Juhi says in her statement.

The actor continues by saying that when she enquired about the matter in 2019 from the Ministry of Telecommunications, she was informed that no studies have been conducted with regard to RF radiation as of today.

"Since prevention is far better than cure, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment. All I am asking the concerned authorities is to show me the data", Juhi says.

On 2 June, the Delhi High Court had reserved its ruling in the case.

