Shouldn't Nitish Kumar speak on issues of unemployment, migration: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitishji accepts that in 15 years of his government he has destroyed education, health and industries of the state. He also ruined the present and future of two generations. This is the reason why he does not speak anything about unemployment, jobs industries, investment and migration. Shouldn't he speak on these issues ?"

On October 27, Tejashwi Yadav had said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he won't speak on the real issues like inflation and corruption that affects people.

"By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc, he can only abuse us," said Yadav reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'nine children' jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Whatever CM Nitish Kumar says, it is a blessing for us but he is indirectly trying to target PM Modi indirectly by attacking us," he added.

Yadav further stated that RJD's only focus is to provide jobs to the youth, eradicate poverty, construct open factories and food processing units.

"People of Bihar have decided to vote for the issues related to the state," he added.

Bihar saw a final voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015.

It was the first time voters had come out to exercise their franchise in an assembly election in the constraints posed by COVID-19.

"Voter turnout phase 1 across 71 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 - a robust 55.69% despite covid pandemic constraints." Election Commission spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said in a tweet.

The first phase of polling was held on Wednesday. (ANI)