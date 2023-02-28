'We shouldn't lie': Honest 5-year-old points police to fugitive inside Kentucky home

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Kentucky 5-year-old being praised by law enforcement for his honesty after helping point police to a fugitive's hiding spot, culminating in the person's arrest.

"I've seen a lot of stuff, but nothing like this," said Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte, whose department had been searching for a 45-year-old woman wanted on multiple drug-related charges.

"The lead deputy on the case called me laughing after and said, 'You wouldn't believe what this little boy did,'" the sheriff told USA TODAY Tuesday, adding the boy "just jumped up" and proudly declared her whereabouts.

Elliotee said the discovery came when deputies, assisted by the Williamsburg Police and Kentucky State Police visited a Williamsburg home Friday looking for the female fugitive in the rural community about 100 miles south of Lexington, near the Tennessee state line.

/No adult family members at the home would say whether the woman was in the house, deputies wrote in a news release.

That's when a "brave and honest (child) stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated, “It is good to be honest… we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!”

Police were then able to locate the fugitive hiding in the child's described location, the release says.

The woman was served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit Court warrants charging her with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants.

A Whitley County Sheriff’s Office SUV at a scene in Kentucky where a toddler helped point police officers to fugitive's hiding spot on Feb. 24, 2023. Deputies, Williamsburg police and Kentucky State Police visited a Williamsburg home and arrested a 45-year-old local woman&nbsp;wanted on outstanding drug warrants thanks to the toddler's help.
Thanks for your service, kid

In addition to the sheriff, deputies commended the child for "his integrity and service to the community," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

According to law enforcement, the child was visiting family when the warrant was served.

"He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused," the release reads. "He was just at the wrong place wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honest little boy helps Kentucky police find fugitive hiding in home

