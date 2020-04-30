Chrissy Metz Hints That Season 5 of 'This Is Us' Will Continue to Be Very Hard for Kate

From Good Housekeeping

The season 4 finale of NBC's This Is Us aired on Tuesday, March 24.

The next season of the hit drama will likely not return until September 2020.

Here's all the info we have about This Is Us season 5 episodes so far.

This Is Us season 4 has come to an end ... and now, we must wait.

Even though we have quite some time before learning about the Big Three's next big chapter, we're already gathering facts and important info about what to expect from season 5 of the NBC hit show.

So far, here's everything we know about what we believe is the second to last season of This Is Us:

This Is Us season 5 will return in September.

The past four seasons have been slated for late September premieres, so we’re predicting the series will return the last week of that month in its normal time slot (a.k.a. 9 p.m. ET). Although we anticipate that season 5 will open with the Big Three’s 40th birthday, there's also been word that this may not be the case.

"When Dan [Fogelman] thinks that you have him figured out, he often likes to flip it a little bit," Sterling K. Brown told Entertainment Weekly about the show creator. "So whether or not that is indeed the season 5 premiere on our birthday remains to be seen."

There are so many ways to watch This Is Us season 5.

If you don’t catch the first airing, you can typically watch new episodes via NBC’s on-demand feature 24 hours after they air. The show will also be available for streaming at NBC.com/this-is-us/episodes . The NBC app additionally has episodes you can download, and Hulu subscribers can stream an episode the day after it airs. There’s even a live TV function on Hulu that will allow you to tune in on your mobile device.

The entire cast should return (and include new faces).

Season 4 kicked off with the introduction of many new characters, so season 5 should also offer a mix of familiar faces and exciting newcomers. The staples on the show ⁠— Sterling (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Chris Sullivan (Toby), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), and Mandy Moore (Rebecca) ⁠— will definitely be present. In the meantime, we’ll keep checking for hints of actors joining the cast.

Season 5 is the second to last season of the show.

We hate to see it go, but all good things must come to an end. We know this because showrunner Isaac Aptaker previously said the team was working on “three seasons in the future” while season 3 was airing.

"I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it's a really satisfying end place that makes sense, and it feels like they've watched something that is a complete piece of work because that's really how we're trying to plan it," Isaac told Deadline. "We've had this end in mind for a long time, so we're able to plan for it and try to make it feel like it's a whole, as opposed to a series that's going to go endlessly."

We’ll see less of Jack’s character in future seasons.

As much as we love Milo, showrunners have said that it’s time to narrow in on the other characters’ storylines. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Dan Fogelman told us that most of Jack’s story was told in season 3.

“We are starting to move towards new chapters … with the Big Three,” he said about season 4. “Some of the more mysterious or dramatic pulls of the series might start falling into the hands of some of our other characters.”

Season 5 will be about "new beginnings."

According to what Dan told People after the season 4 finale, fans should expect a main theme of the next season to be "birth and rebirth."

"I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call it almost rebirth, that comes next season ... There’s going to be something big in the season premiere," he added.

There will be a focus on Rebecca's past.

With an upcoming move to St. Louis to begin the Alzheimer's clinical trial and the fallout of her two sons, Dan said the Pearson matriarch is in for a "challenging chapter." That said, this will also be the time we will learn more about Miguel and Rebecca's budding relationship.

"When we land in St. Louis with her, kind of exploring with Miguel … Here is the opportunity where we’re going to be bringing them in a location together and undergo this treatment that they didn’t necessarily plan on trying," Dan explained. "It will also allow us to get towards, which has always been the plan in the back part of our series, further understanding how their relationship bloomed, then stalled, then bloomed again and really getting inside their lives."

Randall and Kevin won't heal right away.

In the season 4 finale, Randall and Kevin engaged in a nasty verbal fight. Unfortunately, Justin Hartley told Entertainment Weekly that fans shouldn't expect the two brothers to reconcile immediately.

"It might take a bit. But they're brothers this is not going to divide them until their deathbeds and they don't speak," Justin told the outlet. "That’s how I took it to mean. But I think it's going to take a while."

A darker period for Kate is likely ahead.

When talking to Deadline, Chrissy spilled that she and Dan have talked about exploring some more secrets of Kate's past in season 5.

“We’re going to find out even more in depth next season as to why she’s decided to, not necessarily use food, but use a substance — hers being food — because she’s been through some things that we haven’t, we don’t know [about] yet."





