'This shouldn’t be a surprise' The education community shares mixed reactions to ChatGPT

Kayla Jimenez, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Since ChatGPT debuted in November, the nation's largest school districts have banned the artificial intelligence chatbot, concerned students will use the speedy text generator to cheat or plagiarize.

Teachers and professors are concerned the technology makes it far too easy for students to use it as a shortcut for essays or other writing assignments and exams and that it generates content in a way that can bypass software that detects when students use information that's not their own work.

Jumping to ban the tool may not be the right course of action, however, education technology experts say: Because AI will be a part of young people's future, it must also be a part of the classroom now.

"Everyone is talking about cheating. If you’re worried about that, your assessments probably aren’t that good to begin with," said Richard Culatta, CEO of the nonprofit organization International Society for Technology in Education. "Kids in school today are going into jobs where not everyone they work with is human."

More: Students are still using tech to cheat on exams, but things are getting more advanced

What is ChatGPT?

Anyone who uses the ChatGPT website can ask the chatbot a question on any topic and get a speedy, detailed response in paragraph form. (GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer.)

More: Artificial Intelligence grading your ‘neuroticism’? Welcome to colleges' new frontier

A spokesperson for San Francisco-based software company OpenAI, which owns the tool, said the company "made ChatGPT available as a research preview to learn from real-world use, which we believe is a critical part of developing and deploying capable, safe AI systems."

On the website, it lists ChatGPT's positive attributes as its capacity to "remember what user said earlier in conversation" and "allow user to provide follow-up corrections,” and how it's trained "to decline inappropriate requests.”

The company is upfront about some of the technology's flaws.

Per OpenAI's website, the chatbot occasionally "generat(es) incorrect information" and "produc(es) harmful instructions or biased content." It lists a third issue: having “limited knowledge of world and events after 2021.”

USA TODAY this month asked the chatbot, “Why are schools banning ChatGPT?"

“I am not aware of any schools that have banned ChatGPT specifically," the chatbot replied. "However, it is possible that some schools or educational institutions may have policies in place that prohibit the use of certain technology in the classroom or during exams, particularly if it is deemed to be a distraction or a potential aid for cheating. Additionally, the use of AI models such as ChatGPT raises ethical concerns around the potential misuse of the technology, such as impersonation or spreading misinformation.

"Therefore, some schools may choose to ban or restrict the use of such technologies as a precautionary measure.”

What is ChatGPT? Everything to know about OpenAI's free A.I. essay writer and how it works

Why are schools banning ChatGPT?

In the recent past, school officials' concerns about technology involved students tapping sites including Wikipedia and SparkNotes to gather information without doing their own research or reading.

With access to artificial intelligence platforms that help with grammar, writing and more, teachers and kids alike must learn how to work with it to prepare for the future, said Culatta, whose organization offers training for teachers on using AI in classrooms. 

More training is the plan in the Los Angeles Unified School District, spokesperson Shannon Hebert said. LAUSD temporarily blocked access to ChatGPT and the OpenAI website in December “to protect academic dishonesty, while a risk/benefit assessment is conducted.”

New York City's Department of Education blocked ChatGPT this month from devices and networks owned by schools across the state. The department cited concerns from local school teachers about student success. Oakland Unified in California and Seattle Public Schools have moved to block ChatGPT for now, in part because it creates human-like responses that can be difficult to detect.

Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for Seattle Public Schools, said despite the ban, the district is working on allowing teachers to use it as part of lessons. The district also blocks several other AI generators on school devices, including Rytr, ArticleForge and WriteSonic, he said.

In Oakland, the district wants to use artificial intelligence in schools, spokesperson John Sasaki said, but not until teachers and educators are trained "on the ethical use of AI in order to avoid an overall negative impact upon student learning."

Other large school systems including Miami-Dade and Houston aren't banning ChatGPT – so far.

"The district is looking into it," said Jaquelyn Calzadilla Diaz, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade district. "At this point, a decision has not yet been made."

Culatta said many of the districts he works with also aren't blocking the platforms.

How are colleges and universities handling ChatGPT?

A recent survey of 1,000 college students conducted by the online magazine Intelligent shows nearly 60% of students used the chatbot on more than half of all their assignments and 30% of them used ChatGPT on written assignments.

Some universities are worried about how ChatGPT will affect student work and assessments, given the text generator passed graduate-level exams at the University of Minnesota and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, CNN reported.

But unlike the K-12 schools, bans are far and few. Universities including Princeton are refusing to ban the chatbot, instead advising professors to set their own policies. And NYU professors are advising students not to use ChatGPT, Vice reported.

More: Millions of college students use Chegg, which professors say enables cheating – and possibly blackmail

What should schools consider when it comes to ChatGPT?

Blocking a particular platform may be far less effective than schools think.

"If they're not using it in their classes, they can use it at home and they can use it on their personal devices," said Adam Phyall, an education technology expert and director of professional learning and leadership from All4Ed, a national nonprofit that advocates for traditionally underserved students.

OpenAI's platform is one of the first of its kind to successfully generate a paragraph in response to a user's questions, but there are others like it out there. On TikTok, students are sharing how similar AI-based tools created by other companies help with schoolwork.

"Are we going to have a conversation about how we're going to unblock it? Or is it going to be: If we’re scared, let’s block it and move onto the next thing?" Phyall said.

Instead, schools could use ChatGPT to teach kids how to improve their writing, for instance, he said.

Culatta's organization recommends schools create rules about using ChatGPT.

Students at a Connecticut elementary school work on math problems on the DreamBox system while their teacher works with other students in class. A wide array of apps, websites and software used in schools borrow elements from video games to help teachers connect with students living technology-infused lives.
Students at a Connecticut elementary school work on math problems on the DreamBox system while their teacher works with other students in class. A wide array of apps, websites and software used in schools borrow elements from video games to help teachers connect with students living technology-infused lives.

However, schools should have been preparing teachers for AI long before its arrival, he said. Other types of AI used in classrooms now include math tutoring assistant Thinkster Math, virtual teaching assistant Jill Watson, and transcription service Nuance.

"We’ve been watching the trend for years," Culatta said. "This shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody."

Tech at school: How teachers are maximizing digital tools in today’s classrooms

What do ChatGPT creators OpenAI say?

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company wants to help schools with their concerns and that users should be upfront about using their AI-generated text. The company is working on a system for teachers to check whether students have used ChatGPT to cheat or plagiarize, the spokesperson said.

"We don’t want ChatGPT to be used for misleading purposes in schools or anywhere else," the spokesperson said in an email,"so we’re already developing mitigations to help anyone identify text generated by that system."

Contact Kayla Jimenez at kjimenez@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kaylajjimenez.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Schools ban ChatGPT AI tool, afraid students will cheat, plagiarize

Latest Stories

  • ‘Set an example’: Parents call for dyslexia resources in West Ada School District

    “I expect some action from West Ada at this point. I’ve played nice for six years and I moved my efforts to the state level.”

  • For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time. But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end. It's a problem that President Jo

  • In The News for Jan. 30 : Debating the privatization of health care

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Jan. 30 ... What we are watching in Canada ... Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will call on the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the privatization of health care. It’s a top priority for the leader as members of Parliament return to the House Monday following a holiday break. Singh spent some of that time away h

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Wide receivers Brown, Smith form 'Dynamic Duo' for Eagles

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The caricatures on Nick Sirianni’s T-shirt depicted A.J. Brown making a one-handed grab and DeVonta Smith holding the ball as he struck a Heisman Trophy pose. The caption read: “The Dynamic Duo.” The Eagles coach wears all kinds of Philly sports shirts to news conferences and practices, often for fun, sometimes with a not-so-hidden message to a player he’s trying to support. His attire of choice Wednesday could have been a salute to what is — by the numbers — the greatest wid

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • How road trips can improve team chemistry

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles discusses how long road trips can help build team chemistry. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.