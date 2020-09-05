Should you really skip Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the first round of fantasy football drafts?

It’s a phrase the fantasy football community is pretty much tired of hearing: “Wait on a quarterback.”

There’s a reason why it keeps coming up — it’s a draft method that’s been tried-and-true.

But in 2020, there are a pair of quarterbacks who have put up fantasy numbers the likes of which we’ve never seen, so does this “rule” still apply?

Should you be skipping the chance to draft Patrick Mahomes (current ADP: 9) or Lamar Jackson in the first round? Liz Loza, Andy Behrens, and Matt Harmon discuss in the video above.

Andy recognizes the greatness of Patrick Mahomes — the best real-life player in the game right now — and Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP who broke fantasy records in 2019, and how different they are compared to the rest of the quarterback pool. But, as Andy says, we’ve seen this before. We’ve seen people talk themselves into drafting the likes of Peyton Manning and Michael Vick in the first round after monstrous, history-making single-season performances.

It pretty much hasn’t worked out for anyone.

So no, Andy thinks you should wait, and instead seek out the next great fantasy quarterback — maybe Kyler Murray in the fifth round?