Should you be paying Patrick Mahomes' high draft price?

No matter what your strategy for quarterbacks is going into your 2019 fantasy football drafts, I think we can all agree: What Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes did last season was incredible.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

5,097 passing yards. 50 touchdowns. A whopping 318.6 yards per game. Fantasy gamers who drafted him were undoubtedly bestowed with a gift that kept on giving.

But will it be more of the same in 2019?

The Yahoo fantasy crew — Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, and Brad Evans — analyze the expectations for Mahomes this year, when compared to his Round 2-3 ADP.

Without much delay, Andy quickly states that an ADP that early is almost always too high for a quarterback in fantasy. The QB pool in fantasy is as deep as it’s ever been this season. Brad also adds the incredible difficulty it would take for Mahomes to repeat the unreal performance he put together last season. Regression will come, in some form or fashion.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Liz and Matt also add that Mahomes’ ADP gets in the way of taking advantage of the other skill positions in those rounds — lest we forget, there’s a severe drop-off in talent at RB after Round 5, so why not wait on a quarterback?

Our experts all agree that Mahomes is one-of-a-kind — Matt even refers to him as “Quarterback-god, descended from the heavens” — but the price is just too high for a position that has tons of value later on in fantasy drafts. Wait on your QB.