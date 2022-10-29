Shots fired at NC high football game as fight erupts among spectators, police say

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

Shots were fired when a fight erupted among spectators at a North Carolina high school football game Friday night, authorities said.

Officers cleared the stands during the game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan high schools at Legion Stadium in Wallace, Duplin County sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported, investigators said.

Officers took a person into custody who is suspected of fighting others, but no one has been arrested for firing the shots, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“Law enforcement is confident that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged,” officials said in the release.

Officers cleared the stands, and the game was suspended.

“The remaining seconds of the game will be played on Saturday, and no spectators will be allowed,” according to the sheriff’s office release.

The fire broke out at about 9 p.m., investigators said.

The Wallace Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are helping investigate the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Wallace is along Interstate 40 in southeastern North Carolina, about 40 miles north Wilmington, 40 miles west of Jacksonville and about 190 southeast of Charlotte.

This is a developing story.

