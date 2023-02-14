Michigan State University shooting updates: At least 5 people injured, suspect at large, police say

At least five people are injured after a shooting at multiple locations on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus Monday night, police said, and authorities are searching for a suspect who remains at large.

The victims have been transported to a hospital, and some have life-threatening injuries, police said during a press briefing.

Police initially received 911 calls of shots fired at 8:18 p.m. in Berkey Hall and located "several" victims there when responding, MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. Police then received a report of another shooting and responded to the MSU Union building, where they found other victims, according to Rozman.

Police said they believe there is only one suspect at this time, and that the suspected gunman was last seen leaving the MSU Union building on foot.

Officials are calling for everyone near campus to shelter in place.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023. (WLAJ)

PHOTO: People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023. (WLAJ)

"The suspect is believed to be on foot right now," the MSU Police and Public Safety department had tweeted. "Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

Police initially said there were "multiple reported injuries" at IM East, a fitness center on campus.

MORE: U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring 8 in 'violent rampage': NYPD

Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital, police said, adding that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall" have been cleared.

PHOTO: First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023. (Lansing State Journal via USA Today)

Authorities have told students not to come to campus Tuesday, and that campus activities, including classes and athletics, are canceled for 48 hours.

The City of East Lansing also tweeted that community members should shelter in place.

"The shooter is still at large. Police are active on the scene. Community members on and off campus should shelter in place immediately," the city said.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023. (USA Today via Reuters)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has been briefed on the shooting, tweeting: "The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

Story continues

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Detroit division and FBI are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michigan State University shooting updates: At least 5 people injured, suspect at large, police say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com