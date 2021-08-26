Kabul airport explosion: ‘At least 13 people killed’ after blast at evacuation site

Boris Johnson will chair an emergency Cobra meeting after an explosion outside Kabul airport during the final phase of the evacuation effort on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were a number of US and civilian casualties following two blasts in the city.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties,” he said.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.”

A Taliban official reportedly acknowledged at least 13 people including children were killed in the explosion.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes the suicide attack had killed at least two people and wounded 15.

The Prime Minister has been updated on the situation at the airport and called a Cobra meeting for Thursday afternoon, Downing Street has said.

The Ministry of Defence tweeted that it was “working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort”.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Crowds outside the airport before the explosion (Wali Sabawoon/AP) (AP)

Thousands of Afghans have been gathering at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.

It came shortly after shots were reportedly fired at an Italian military transport plane as it flew out of Kabul airport.

#Kabulairport blast could be seen from a very distance. pic.twitter.com/XOQhv1TDQD — Avais (@awvais) August 26, 2021

An Italian journalist traveling on the flight told Sky 24 TG that the plane had been carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire minutes after take off on Thursday.

Story continues

“The pilot reacted promptly and implemented manoeuvres to avoid being hit within minutes of taking off from Kabul. There was a bit of panic,” said the journalist.

A source at Italy's Defence Ministry appeared to back up the initial report, adding the plane was not damaged in the incident.

However the agency later reported that Italian intelligence believed the shots were fired to disperse the crowd near the airport, citing a government source.

Italy is one of a number of countries looking to evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans following the collapse of a Western-backed government in Kabul and the arrival of Taliban forces into the city.

The latest incident comes as the US and allies including Britain urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State militants.

Pressure to complete the evacuations has intensified with a looming August 31 deadline for Western forces to get as many people as possible - and themselves - out of the country.

Canadian forces halted their evacuations of around 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens on Thursday, saying they had stayed as long as they could.

"We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone," acting chief of the defence staff General Wayne Eyre told reporters.

In an alert on Wednesday night, the US Embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified "security threats".

Britain also told people to move away from the airport area. Armed forces minister James Heappey said intelligence about a possible suicide bomb attack by IS militants had become "much firmer".

"The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable," Mr Heappey said on Thursday morning.

A Western diplomat in Kabul said areas outside the airport gates were "incredibly crowded" again despite the warnings.

Australia also issued a warning for people to stay away from the airport while Belgium ended its evacuation operations because of the danger of an attack.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, said it expected to carry out its last evacuation flight on Thursday.

Read More

#DigitalDunkirk: Veterans unite on social media to help evacuate Afghans

UK on diplomatic blitz urging countries to match Afghan refugee scheme

Brown urges global leaders to tackle ‘vaccine inequality that shames the world’