Shots fired in Capitol Way apartment building early this morning, suspect still on the loose

Olympia Police were dispatched to Elk’s Apartments on the 600 Block of Capitol Way South shortly after 1 a.m. today, following multiple 911 calls from residents regarding gunshots in the hallway.

Witnesses described hearing loud arguing — a mix of both male and female voices — in the hallway of the apartment building across from Sylvester Park, followed by the sounds of gunshots, said Police Lt. Paul Lower. Many also reported hearing people running after the gunshots were fired.

Police have not been able to locate the suspect so far, but Lower said officers found bullet shells in the hallway and bullet slugs in the emergency exit door. Police cannot confirm if this was a domestic violence incident, he added.

Detectives are investigating. Anybody with information should call OPD at 360-753-8300.