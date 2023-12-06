Shotgun Wedding's Josh Duhamel and Titans' Minka Kelly team up on Netflix show

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Shotgun Wedding and Transformers actor Josh Duhamel and Titans' Minka Kelly have been announced for a new series coming to Netflix.

As reported by TVLine, the two actors will front the show Ransom Canyon, a romantic drama which will feature 10 episodes in its first season.

The synopsis states that the series will "chart the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country".

Duhamel will play Double K Ranch owner Staten Kirkland, a man described as "steadfast and stoic" who "leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves".

Kelly's character is called Quinn, who kicks off the series by moving back to Ransom Canyon after a stint as a concert pianist in New York. She has "often found herself in the shadow of others" and is looking to "carve out a new path for herself" outside of the big city.

It's a pretty busy time for Duhamel right now, as he and his wife Audra Mari announced that they are expecting their first child together. He's already dad to son Axl, who he welcomed with his former wife Fergie back in 2013.

The actor stated during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark that Axl wants to call the newborn Gary if it's a boy, but Duhamel thinks that name is better suited to a dog.

Duhamel also shared some praise for his ex for her reaction to the baby news. "Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is. And she’s taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse," he said.

"She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can’t believe how excited she is for us. You know, it’s like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And thankfully we have a really civil situation."

