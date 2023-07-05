‘Shotgun Uschi’ is the perfect Nato boss to ward against Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen is Joe Biden's choice for new Nato secretary general - Leon Neal/AFP Pool

What on Earth possessed Joe Biden to pick a failed German defence minister to be the next Nato boss?

None other than Donald Trump, the man who christened him “Sleepy Joe”.

Mr Biden has alighted on Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission chief, to take over as secretary general of the transatlantic military alliance next year.

She could be in her new post, which is traditionally – although not explicitly – in the gift of Washington, in the autumn once her current term at the executive ends.

The timing is crucial. Mr Biden could be fighting Mr Trump for the White House in November elections next year.

Traumatic for Europe

The Trump presidency was traumatic for Europe’s presidents and prime ministers. He humiliated them at Nato’s Brussels headquarters for failing to meet their defence spending commitments and threatened to quit the alliance.

Bruised Europeans leaders were forced to confront the loss of the US as the continent’s security guarantor for the first time.

“America is back”, Mr Biden told Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz after he defeated Mr Trump to become president. “For how long?,” Mr Macron shot back.

Appointing Mrs von der Leyen, a Macron ally, is some reassurance in the face of a second even more predictable Trump term. Even if America is no longer “back”, Nato’s new boss will have theirs.

However, Mr Biden expects to win and is keen to send his allies an unambiguous message of support.

Picking Mrs von der Leyen is an endorsement of the EU, and the post-war international order, from the world’s most powerful man.

Even so, the choice of a woman whose confident determination earned her the disparaging nickname “Shotgun Uschi” was surprising for some. Her spell in charge of German defence, a notorious poisoned chalice, ended any hopes of succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor.

She failed to get the army the funding and equipment it desperately needed, instead launching army nurseries and flexible working hours for soldiers.

Her unpopularity deepened amid accusations of cronyism before she was plucked from relative obscurity by Mrs Merkel and Mr Macron to be European Commission president in 2019.

After an unsteady start, during which she struggled to mastermind the EU’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs von der Leyen has steadied the ship. Her steadfast support for Ukraine has earnt her international admiration, including from Mr Biden.

Ursula von der Leyen is Emmanuel Macron's choice for Nato secretary general - OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The mother of seven will also be the first woman to lead Nato, which is seen as long overdue in alliance circles and will have been a factor. That, and Mr Macron’s preference for a secretary general from the EU, doomed Britain’s Ben Wallace’s candidacy.

Mrs von der Leyen has the contacts and the credentials but she also has the correct passport.

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, has pledged €100 billion to re-arm and revamp the long-neglected army, and is one of most crucial suppliers of arms to Ukraine.

It is also home to about 40 US bases, a huge defence industry and is trusted by Washington to underpin the Continent’s security.

Mr Biden views Germany as the closest military ally to the US in Europe and that was crucial in convincing “Sleepy Joe” to back “Shotgun Uschi”.

