Shot to see ‘Hamilton’ in Columbia is finally coming

The award-winning musical “Hamilton,” will make its debut in South Carolina’s capital city as part of the Broadway in Columbia series coming to the Koger Center.

“Hamilton,” is one of several shows that will be performed in Columbia for the first time as part of the Koger Center for the Arts 2023-2024 season, promoters said in a news release.

Other Broadway shows making their debuts in Columbia includes the stage production of “Mean Girls,” and “Come From Away,” according to the release.

“This season, we again strive to deliver the biggest hits from Broadway,” promoters said.

The other shows that are a part of Koger Center’s upcoming season are “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,” “Celtic Woman, A Christmas Symphony,” “My Fair Lady,” and “On Your Feet!”

File photo of a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit ‘Hamilton.’

“Hamilton” is the headliner and will have the longest run of any of the upcoming shows on the Koger Center stage. It won’t debut until nearly a year from now, but is scheduled to run from Feb. 27 through March 10, 2024.

This will be “Hamilton’s” only performance in the Carolinas on the current North American tour.

Promoters described “Hamilton” as the story of America then, told by America now, in the theatrical telling of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, “Hamilton” is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s credited with the show’s book, music, and lyrics.

The musical features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to create “a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has a profound impact on culture, politics, and education,” according to the release.

It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, according to the release.

A New York Times review of Hamilton called it a “theatrical landmark (that) has transformed theater and the way we think about history.”

The Koger Center

At this time, the only way to see “Hamilton,” or any of the other Broadway in Columbia performances, is to purchase season tickets, which are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Koger Center box office, at 806 Park Street in Columbia.

“Currently, the only way to guarantee your seating is by renewing your seats or becoming a new season subscriber for the 2022-2023 season,” the Koger Center website said. “2022/2023 subscribers will have the opportunity to renew their seats in spring of 2023 for the ‘Hamilton’ premiere in the 2023/2024 season.”

Individual tickets will go on sale approximately four weeks prior to each show, but single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale sometime in 2023, according to the Koger Center website. Further information was not available.

There was no word about the cost of single tickets for Hamilton, or the other upcoming Broadway in Columbia shows.