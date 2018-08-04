Shot putter Brittany Crew is out for the season with a broken foot

TORONTO — Brittany Crew's shot put season has come to an end after she broke her foot in two places while training in Belgium.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who holds the Canadian record in the event, would have been one of Canada's headliners at the NACAC championships Aug. 10-12 in Toronto.

Crew posted a photo of herself in a walking cast and crutches on Instagram, writing "Not the end of the season that I wanted, but I have a support team behind 100 per cent, and I'll be back in no time."

She said she caught the toe board of the shot put circle and fell.

"This will be a new learning experience to test out my mental toughness," she wrote. "Recovery starts now."

Crew made history when she became the first Canadian woman to throw in a world championship final, finishing sixth last summer in London.

She broke her own Canadian record in June in her first major meet of the summer.

The Canadian Press