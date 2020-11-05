He was shot with a paintball gun. Then a real gun came out, cops say

A man was walking in Allapattah early Tuesday evening when he was struck by a paintball.

Police say the man approached the shooter and that’s when another shot was fired.

It wasn’t until the man got home that he realized he had been shot with a bullet from a real gun, according to police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 36th Street .

The wounded man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by a family member.

His condition was not known Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).