Shot fired on school bus after elementary student brings handgun, Texas cops say

Police are investigating after an elementary school student fired a handgun inside of a bus on the way to school, Texas officials say.

The student, who attends the Seguin Independent School District, was riding the bus on the morning of Aug. 22 when he accidentally fired the gun, the Seguin Police Department said in a news release.

The .25 caliber bullet went into the back of an occupied seat but was stopped by the seat’s metal frame, police told KSAT.

There were 37 students on board, police told the news outlet. Nobody was hurt.

“The bus driver immediately recovered the handgun from the student, and the Seguin Police Department was contacted,” police said in the news release. “While initial reports show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon, this is still a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols.”

It’s unlikely the student will face any charges due to his age, but police said charges may be brought against adults for allowing a weapon to be accessible to a child, The Seguin Gazette reported.

Officials did not share the age of the child but said he is a student at Jefferson Elementary School, the newspaper reported.

The student will be off school grounds while the investigation is underway, police said.

Seguin is roughly 35 miles east of San Antonio.

