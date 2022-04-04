A shot clock in Idaho? The state’s basketball players weigh in. The results were clear

One of the most fiercely debated topics in high school sports — a basketball shot clock — will finally get its day before Idaho’s high school sports governing body.

The state plans to hold the first of two required votes on adding a 35-second shot clock Wednesday during an Idaho High School Activities Association board meeting. The IHSAA rejected the idea of a shot clock for years. But the ground has shifted in the past year.

First, the national high school sports governing body rescinded a rule that punished states using a shot clock. Then, an IHSAA survey of nearly every adult involved in Idaho high school basketball showed strong support for a shot clock.

But that survey left out one key group, the one most affected by a major rule change — the students who play the game.

So, we asked them. Here’s what they had to say.

IDAHO BASKETBALL PLAYERS WANT A SHOT CLOCK

The Idaho Statesman’s statewide survey left no doubt about what the players want with 87% of 897 players voting in favor of adding a shot clock.

That strong majority held up across genders with 91% of boys voting in favor and 78% of girls doing the same.

It also held up across all classifications:

  • 96% in 5A (230-of-239)

  • 84% in 4A (189-of-224)

  • 87% in 3A (78-of-90)

  • 86% in 2A (100-of-116)

  • 83% in 1A Division I (122-of-147)

  • 70% in 1A Division II (56-of-80)

And all of the state’s geographic districts:

  • 84% in District One (Coeur d’Alene)

  • 89% in District Two (Lewiston)

  • 90% in District Three (Boise)

  • 83% in District Four (Twin Falls)

  • 82% in District Five (Pocatello)

  • 80% in District Six (Idaho Falls)

… AND THEY WANT IT NOW

The IHSAA’s initial discussions targeted the 2024-25 school year as the state’s first with a shot clock, giving schools time to purchase, install and experiment with the clocks.

But the players showed little interest in waiting. Among the 776 players who voted for a shot clock:

  • 87% want it next year

  • 12% want it in 2023-24

  • 1% want it in 2024-25

UNCLEAR FOR WHAT TEAMS

Which levels should use a shot clock remains one of the largest remaining questions. Should only varsity teams use it? Or should it apply to sub-varsity teams too?

The players did not come to a clear consensus. Among those same 776 players who want a shot clock:

  • 45% said it should be used at all levels, including freshman and C teams

  • 29% said it should be used for varsity and junior varsity teams

  • 26% said it should be used for varsity only

HOW DO THE PLAYERS COMPARE TO ADULTS?

The IHSAA’s survey showed a combined 78% of coaches, referees, athletic directors, principals and superintendents favored a shot clock. That includes:

  • 81% of girls basketball coaches

  • 82% of boys basketball coaches

  • 86% of referees

  • 64% of athletic directors

  • 78% of principals

  • 55% of superintendents

WHY PLAYERS WANT A SHOT CLOCK

Chase Bennion, Carey (boys): “There have been many times where teams I’ve played have stalled for 40 seconds or longer. It is a very good strategy for some teams, as it completely takes us out of our rhythm and limits the amount of possessions. However, these games are the worst I’ve ever played in and not many people left the gym happy with it, on either side.”

Piper Davis, Timberline (girls): “When I was a freshman, we played Borah and they stalled basically the whole game. It was frustrating because everyone just stood around, and there was really no point in being there.”

Dawson Wahl, Mountain View (boys): “It would make the games more fun to watch. No one likes to watch games where teams have a lead and try to hold the ball for minutes on end. No player enjoys the offensive or defensive side of stalling near the end of a game.”

Megan Mickelsen, Highland (Pocatello) (girls): “Stalling in a game is completely unnecessary and can make the game unfair for the team that is down. The ability to stall doesn’t teach any good basketball principles and takes a lot of competition out of the game.”

Finn Kronstad, Cole Valley Christian (boys): “I used to live in Washington and we played with a shot clock, which allowed games to stay fast paced and not become lazy. Idaho basketball can become lazy sometimes and in some words ‘boring.’”

Tenleigh Walker, Grace (girls): “I get sick of watching and playing teams that try and stall to keep the lead. This isn’t helping anyone get better at a sport we love.”

Katie Mackay, Leadore (girls): “I would develop so much more as a player to be forced to do something with the ball when the shot clock is running out. I just have one concern: How would we afford it? My school does not have that kind of money.”

Stephen Roskam, Liberty Charter (boys): “It will reward good defense, something you see less and less as the game evolves. It will also prevent teams from trying to run the clock and forcing the opposite team to foul, making most games get decided by free throws.”

Ella Nelson, Boise (girls): “By Idaho not having a shot clock, it allows for a totally different strategy to be played. Coaches who don’t push their players to have strong endurance are able to slide by and be successful against teams who put the work in and who are strong enough to play a fast game. … Holding the ball with 5 minutes left in a big game is not basketball.”

Ian Simpson, Butte County (boys): “Adding a shot clock … would prepare us for a college level of play. It is a high school’s job to prepare us for college in the classroom, but it seems to leave out a few key aspects when it comes to sports.”

Matt Samuelson, Grace Lutheran (boys): “We had a game where we were beaten badly, and in the third quarter, the other team just held the ball for the last 3 minutes of the quarter. It would make the game more enjoyable (if) the other team still has to play and give effort. It would make the teams that still want to be competitive but are losing still want to play.”

Zipaya Somsen, Soda Springs (girls): “I see why some coaches, spectators and athletes may not want to begin (using) a shot clock. They think it might disrupt the game that they love. But it doesn’t seem to upset college teams, WNBA or NBA, and even other high schools in different states. It may give us a better, faster game, and it will give underdog teams a better chance.”

WHY PLAYERS ARE AGAINST A SHOT CLOCK

Mataya Shumway, Council (girls): “High school sports should be about learning and perfecting the basketball fundamentals. If we were to add a shot clock, it would take away from basketball players learning skills.”

Kayle Berscheid, Clark Fork (girls): “The shot clock creates an extra level of stress and takes our attention away from the ball and the game around us. Checking the timer distracts us from the game and can cause some game-losing mistakes. Our eyes and minds are meant to be on the ball and the game at all times.”

Logan Friesen, Grace Lutheran (boys): “Not all teams are at a similar highly competitive level. Putting a shock clock in would rush and could hinder the development of younger or less competitive teams.”

Gus Black, Rimrock (boys): “Our school can’t afford a shot clock, and it takes away the stall, which won many games for us.”

Jamysen Yates, Timberline (girls): “As high schoolers, we are not as athletic as college and the top leagues. We have to try to learn plays, and we need to learn how to work the ball in so we don’t just take stupid shots at the end of the clock.”

Tayson Neal, Bear Lake (boys): “(A shot clock) takes away from what high school basketball is. You can either choose to slow the game down or speed the game up. If you can control your own tempo, then you will be a really good high school team.”

Kindra Burnett, Mountain Home (girls): “I don’t think high schoolers should have to feel the same pressure as professionals. They should be there to have fun and enjoy themselves, while learning and working to improve at the same time. Some people just aren’t ready for that.”

Kiya McAffee, Butte County (girls): “The game pace is not fast enough to have a shot clock in place. I think girls teams aren’t ready for that yet. Also, in such a small division, sometimes we beat teams really badly. So it is nice being able to work the ball around so we don’t have to run up the score.”

Jordan Lenz, North Fremont (boys): “For us, stalling is a huge part of our game. We take minutes off of the clock to get the defense spread out. If the other teams want the ball, then they can steal it or get a 5-second call. We run our offensive sets to get a good shot, and with a shot clock, you couldn’t do that.”

HOW WAS THE SURVEY CONDUCTED?

The Idaho Statesman emailed every boys and girls basketball coach in Idaho, asking them to forward the survey to their players. The survey was open for a month. All freshmen to seniors in the most recent season were eligible to participate.

The 896 respondents represent a fraction of the state’s total players. Idaho had 7,177 boys and girls basketball players in 2018-19, the most recent data available. That would represent a sampling of 13%.

