He was shot in his car and then crashed into a pole, Broward sheriff’s detectives say

Broward sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Margate man who was killed in Tamarac Wednesday night.

Detectives say their preliminary investigation revealed that Mateo Delgado, 21, was shot while he sat in his car near the 700 block of Northwest 79th Avenue. After being hit, he drove the car into a pole, Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

When deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found the wounded Delgado. He died shortly after their arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

BSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4274. Or, they can leave a tip by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at BrowardCrimeStoppers.org.