Shot at the buzzer knocks back Kansas City as Roos are unable to close out Omaha

Frankie Fidler spoiled the Kansas City Roos’ Summit League trip to Omaha.

Fidler hit a shot from the paint as time ran out and Omaha handed Kansas City a tough 69-68 defeat.

The Roos seemed to be in control with a a 33-25 lead at halftime but got outscored 44-35 by Omaha in the second half.

Arkel Lamar finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas City, which dropped to 12-10 on the season and 5-4 in Summit League play. Lamar passed the 1,000-point mark for his college career with a basket in the first half.

Evan Gilyard II led the Roos with 17 points.

Fidler scored a game-high 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the floor for Omaha, which pushed its record to 4-18 on the season, 3-8 in conference.

The Roos, who split the season series with Omaha, are set to take the court again on Monday at Western Illinois.

KC Roos women notch another victory: Naome Alnatas’ 20 points powered the Roos women to a 68-65 home victory over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Swinney Center. Paige Bradford hauled in 16 rebounds for Kansas City, which improved to 15-5 overall and 5-4 in the Summit League.