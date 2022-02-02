Shot Blasting Machine Market projected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market survey by Future Market Insights, sales in the global shot blasting machine market are expected to increase at a healthy 5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn in 2031.

Shot Blasting Machine Market Base Year Value (2020)

US$ 1,068.8 Mn

Shot Blasting Machine Market Estimated Year Value (2021)

US$ 1.1 Bn

Shot Blasting Machine Market Projected Year Value (2031)

US$ 1.8 Bn

Shot Blasting Machine Market Value-based CAGR (2021-2031)

5.0%

Shot Blasting Machine Market Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021)

42.5%

Shot blasting machines play a vital role in the metal industry. With increasing demand from industries such as aerospace and automotive, sales will rise across the globe over the forecast period.

Growing demand for shot blasting equipment from the construction and automotive sectors is expected to drive the demand for semi-automatic shot blasting machine in the forthcoming years.

Further, manufacturers are offering customized shot blasting machines to improve sales in the market. They are focusing on innovative technologies and techniques to improve the performance of these machines. This is expected to augment the. Growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

As per FMI, sales in China and India are expected to increase at a considerable pace owing to rapid urbanization, increasing sales of electric vehicles, and growing residential and commercial establishments.

“Increasing applications of shot blast machines in the aviation sectors, along with surging demand for roller conveyor shot blasting machines will continue boosting the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • In terms of product type, sales of wheel blasting machines are projected to increase at a 3.8% CAGR through 2031.

  • Based on automation, demand in the semi-automatic segment will grow at a 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • Sales in the automotive sector will increase at a steady 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • The U.S. will dominate the North America shot blasting machines market, expanding at a 4% CAGR.

  • The U.K. will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe shot blasting machines market, with sales growing at a 4.3% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market are SINTOKOGIO, LTD., Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Norican Group and SHANDONG KAITAI GROUP CO. LTD. Top 5 players are projected to account for 20-25% of the total market share over the forecast period.

The global shot blasting machines market is extremely consolidated. Market players are competing to increase their global footprints by advancing their product portfolio through technological innovations and new product development. Players are also expanding their sales channels in emerging markets through collaborations and are focusing to provide global service network to end users.

Scope Of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

Market Analysis

US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume

Key Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Automation, End Use, Region

Key Companies Profiled

• SINTOKOGIO, LTD.

• Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH

• Norican Group

• SHANDONG KAITAI GROUP CO. LTD.

• Surface Finishing Equipment Company


• Qingdao Huanghe Foundry Machinery Factory

• Guyson Corporation

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the market demand trends of shot blasting machine market. The global market estimation and growth projection is based on factors like end use industries development, COVID-19 crisis impact, replacement ratio, and adoption rate of Shot Blasting Machine. As per Future Market Insights research scope, the Shot Blasting Machine Market has been studied and segmented on the basis of product type, automation, end-use industry and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Charge air coolers Market: Increasing demand of turbocharged vehicles nowadays in both diesel and gasoline vehicles has increased the demand of charge air coolers.

Lubrication Equipment Market: The growth of the global lubrication systems market is estimated to be driven by the growing need highly dependable machinery and the effective maintenance of the machinery.

Underground Storage Tanks Market: The covid-19 crisis is anticipated to have a consequential impact on the global economic growth for the period of 2020-2021.

Grouting Machine Market: The high maintenance standards for grouting machine, the key limiting factor for the use of grouting machine is the occupational hazard associated with environmental contamination.

Roof Vents Market: Growing industrial spaces and requirement of ventilation in such spaces is anticipated to create more demand in the coming years.

Rubber choppers Market: With the rapid outbreak of coronavirus pandemic creating restrained rate of production and supply in the manufacturing sector, the rubber chopper market is also expected to take a hit in lieu of the same.

Rotary Knife Cutters Market: Demand from cash crop plantation is has been a pivotal factor for the sales of rotary knife cutters.

Heat Shrink Terminations Market: Demand from residential, commercial and industrial electrical and HVAC equipment installations is primarily expected to drive the heat shrink terminations market.

Metallic Rope Cords Market: The demand glut in Metallic Rope Cords has led industry players to resort to production cuts to cope with the ongoing crisis, especially in this industry.

Industrial Grout Pumps Market: Rapid increase in construction activities across commercial buildings and establishments are requiring a high quantum of cement grouting for construction.

