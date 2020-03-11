Shortstops square off — who would you take in your fantasy baseball draft: Trevor Story or Trea Turner?

The shortstop position is abundant with star power and value in 2020 fantasy baseball, and two of the top names on the list are the Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story and Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner.

As of right now, Turner and Story are going back-to-back in drafts, according to Yahoo ADP.

So, who deserves your pick? Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate!

Dalton goes with Turner, the player who dominates the category everyone ends up chasing by midseason: Stolen Bases.

Scott, on the other hand, goes with Story, whom he says has the batting average advantage and who doesn’t have as many red flags as Turner coming into the season.

Check out their full debate in the video above, and let us know who you would take!