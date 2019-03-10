Shortstop prospect Bichette powers Blue Jays past Twins 10-1 in spring training

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shortstop Bo Bichette had two home runs and went 3 for 5 as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Minnesota Twins 10-1 on Sunday afternoon in Grapefruit League action.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez also had two homers, a three-run shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the sixth, for the Blue Jays (9-6).

Ryan Borucki struck out three and gave up five hits over five scoreless innings as Toronto's starter.

First baseman Tyler Austin had three hits and an RBI for Minnesota (8-7).

Bichette is one of the Blue Jays' top prospects and his solid performance was a welcome relief after it was announced that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — considered the top minor leaguer in baseball — would miss the next three weeks.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told media before the game that Guerrero was strained his left oblique in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Canadian Press