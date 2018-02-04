Shorts hits 3 in 2OT; UC Davis beats Long Beach St. 105-104

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- TJ Shorts II made a running 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining in double overtime to lift UC Davis past Long Beach State 105-104 on Saturday night.

Deishuan Booker drove the paint and floated his jump shot off the glass to give Long Beach State a two-point lead with 6.9 seconds left. Following a time out, Shorts took the ball at midcourt and dribbled the floor before lifting his game-winning shot that hit nothing but net. Booker's desperation 3-point shot was off at the buzzer.

Shorts finished with a career-high 31 points. Siler Schneider added 27 points for UC Davis (16-7, 7-2 Big West), which entered the game tied with UC Santa Barbara atop the conference standings.

Gabe Levin scored a career-high and program-best 45 points for Long Beach State (12-14, 6-4). He was 10 of 20 from the field and 24-of-28 shooting from the line, and surpassed Ed Ratleff, who scored 43 points against Pacific in 1972.

Chima Moneke, a senior forward who averages 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for UC Davis, was suspended indefinitely shortly before the game for violating team conduct rules at the team's hotel.