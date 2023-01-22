Shorthanded Mizzou falls to No. 4 Alabama. Takeaways from the Tigers’ 85-64 defeat...

Matt Stahl
·3 min read
L.G. Patterson/AP

The chant rang out through Mizzou Arena as Brandon Miller set up to take his free throws. As the Alabama freshman and men’s basketball star set up at the line, the Missouri faithful tried their best to get in his head.

“Overrated, overrated, overrated,” the crowd howled, as the only player in the SEC that has scored 360 points and collected 150 rebounds this season took his shots.

Miller, who finished with 15 points, missed one of his two shots at that moment, but was not, as it turned out, overrated. Neither was Alabama, the No. 4-ranked team in the nation entering Saturday’s contest, which topped Missouri 85-64.

Missouri was without arguably its best player in Kobe Brown, who missed the game with an ankle injury. His brother, Kaleb Brown, was also out due to what the program called a non-COVID illness.

In the end, it probably wouldn’t have mattered. Alabama’s offense came on strong in the second half, showing why Missouri head coach Dennis Gates called the Tide the best team in the nation before Saturday.

It was Alabama head coach Nate Oats’ first win in Mizzou Arena. His team was led by Mark Sears, who finished with 17 points, and Noah Clowney, who had 14 rebounds.

Isiaih Mosley had 19 points to lead the Tigers. Missouri fell to 14-5 overall, 3-4 in the SEC.

Mosley’s night

Things went bad for the Tigers when the game started. Missouri was trying too hard to make something happen with the ball, and the forced moves led to turnovers.

After the under-16 timeout in the first half, the team seemed to settle down. Even without Brown in the lineup, MU started to make moves.

Isiaih Mosley played a key role in the first half. In only his second game back returning from an unexplained absence that dated back to Dec. 17, when he played against Central Florida, Mosley showed how he earned a reputation as a playmaker early in his college career at Missouri State.

The Rock Bridge product gave the Alabama defense fits, demonstrating his ball-handling ability and finishing some tricky layups on the way to a team-leading eight first-half points. Mosley also led the Tigers in rebounds, with three, and assists, with two.

One of the assists went to Aidan Shaw, who earned his first college start in place of Brown. Mosley tossed the ball toward the basket and Shaw slammed in a reverse alley-oop that drew the Mizzou Arena crowd to its feet.

Even with the play of Mosley, the Tigers weren’t able to keep up with Alabama in the first half. The Crimson Tide went to the locker room with a 38-28 lead.

Struggles from distance

A large part of Missouri’s recent issues stem from the fact that it can’t get three-pointers to drop.

Alabama began to run away with the game in the second half, as the Tigers were down 61-40 at the under-12 timeout. At that juncture, MU had made just 1 of 20 attempts from beyond the arc. It wasn’t as if the Tigers were getting bad looks from distance either — the shots simply were not falling.

The Tigers kept trying, getting a few to drop from D’Moi Hodge and Mosley. Still, the shooting effort was not where it needed to be for Gates’ squad to pull off the upset.

Missouri finished having made 33% of its shots. That number dropped to 11% from three.

The team finished 3-for-28 from three to end the game; Hodge went 1-for-5 and Nick Honor went 0-for-4. Even Mosley, who played well in nearly every other facet of the game, hit only 1 of 8 three-point attempts.

The Tigers will hope to correct their recent shooting issues before their next game Tuesday at Ole Miss. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Contract talks 'in the back of my mind'

    Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Final 2 games of Rivalry Series between Canadian, U.S. women's hockey teams set for Quebec

    The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3

  • Johnson hits career-high 36, Spurs top Nets, end 5-game skid

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Toronto Arrows return entire coaching staff for 2023 MLR season under Peter Smith

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil

  • Rantanen puts up two points, Avalanche down Canucks 4-1 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now

  • Medal design unveiled for upcoming North American Indigenous Games

    The medal design for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games has officially been unveiled. The host society revealed the design at an event featuring Indigenous artists and dancers in Millbrook First Nation Tuesday, marking six months before the Games. The medals were initially designed by Ella Scothorn, a student from Hardwood Lands, N.S., before being finalized by Mi'kmaw artist Tayla Fern Paul. "This is really great and it's important to see the local artists' work being done on the medals,"

  • Lehkonen, Rantanen's two-goal efforts lead Avalanche to 4-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists for Colorado (23-17-3) to extend his point streak to six games. With their third straight win, the Avs climb within two points of the Flames, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Colorado holds three games in hand. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Calgary (21-16-9), w

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five. Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the

  • Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators past Flames 2-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “We came out, we played fast, I thought we were really competitive on the puck,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “I thought our execution with the puck was really good, and then I thought we did some good things in the offensive

  • More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

    ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in h

  • Poulin scores winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 3-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont. The Canadian star is no stranger to scoring in big moments, and the crowd at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena got to see it first-hand. With her Canadian Olympic teammate Emily Clark engaged in a puck battle below Team Sonnet's goalline, fellow Canadian linemate Jess

  • Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set

    It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench.” On the ice, either. Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victo

  • Lightning's Steven Stamkos scores 500th NHL goal against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal on Wednesday — and then just kept scoring. The Lightning captain included the major milestone in a hat trick as Tampa Bay downed the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver. "That's a game that you're gonna remember for forever, so to do that and have that story to tell for years to come was pretty special," Stamkos said. The 32-year-old centre took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer