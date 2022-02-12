Shorthanded Boise State overcomes big night from UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton

Final score: Boise State 69, UNLV 63

Records: Boise State 19-5, 10-1 MW; UNLV 14-11, 6-6 MW

Player of the game: Tasked with chasing around UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, the Mountain West’s leading scorer, fifth-year senior Abu Kigab came up big in the second half for the Broncos. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 left for a 65-61 lead and made both free throws with 24.2 seconds remaining. Kigab totaled a team-best 18 points and five rebounds and was one of four Broncos to score in double figures. Boise State was playing without starter Emmanuel Akot, who sat out with an injury.

Stat of the game: Although the Broncos remain one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in all of Division I, they went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line over the final 1:53 to secure a win over UNLV. Boise State finished 23-for-29 from the line against the Rebels, but the Broncos are shooting just 62.3% on the season, which ranks 354th out of 358 Division I teams, according to KenPom.com.

What’s next: The Broncos play their second Mountain West game in three days when they host Colorado State on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, or listen on the radio on 670 AM.